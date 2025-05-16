“Benn should be suspended”: NHL fans react to Jamie Benn’s thunderous left hook dropping Mark Scheifele in Game 5 

NHL fans reacted strongly after Jamie Benn punched Mark Scheifele in Game 5 of the second-round playoff series between the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars. The incident happened late in the third period. The Jets were leading 3-0 when things got heated near the Stars’ bench.
Mark Scheifele tried to go after Benn but was stopped by a referee. Benn then threw a powerful left-hand punch that knocked Scheifele down on the ice along with the referee.
Both Benn and Scheifele got roughing penalties, while Brandon Tanev also received a roughing call and a misconduct. Benn got an extra misconduct and was subsequently ejected from the game.
B/R Open Ice posted the video on X/Twitter:
“BENN POPPED SCHEIFELE AND #55 GOT UP IRATE.”
Soon, NHL fans shared their reactions to Jamie Benn's punch. Some fans liked the intensity of the playoff hockey, whereas others think he should be further penalized.
“What a left hook!” one fan said.
“Benn should be suspended,” another fan wrote.
"Refs were favoring the jets the entire game anyways" a fan added.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Benn would murder him. Might be the first death via hockey fight," one fan said.
"Jamie Benn does everything except contribute on the score sheet lol," another fan wrote.
"Ridiculous move by Benn there; a perfect example of the refs officiating the score….. no way should the Jets be shorthanded here," a fan commented.
"Those refs should be fired Benn should’ve have gotten thrown out but not when the other team has like Scheen and Lowry," another fan reacted.
Winnipeg Jets coach comments on Jamie Benn's hit
Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel was not happy with the call after Benn hit Scheifele. He felt the Jets should not have received the extra penalty.
"Wasn't real happy with that all, kind of," Arniel said."... but I mean we're the ones that are up in the game. Didn't think we should have come out of that pile-up with us having the extra minor," Arniel said postgame.
(from 17:56 mark onwards)
Despite that, the Jets played well. They started strong as Mark Scheifele scored first in the second period as his pass deflected off two Dallas players and went in. Nikolaj Ehlers made it 2-0 early in the third during a 5-on-3 power play. Vladislav Namestnikov scored next with a wrist shot from the slot before Ehlers added an empty-net goal late in the game.
Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves for the shutout. The Jets won 4-0 and avoided elimination, and will now face Dallas in Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
