  • "Bergeron it should be" "Price deserves it": NHL fans debate over which player should have their jersey retired following Sergei Fedorov announcement

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 21, 2025 18:01 GMT
2015 Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction - Press Conference - Source: Getty
NHL fans engage in jersey retirement debate following Detroit Red Wings' Sergei Fedorov announcement (Source: Getty)

The Detroit Red Wings are retiring Sergei Fedorov’s number 91 jersey. The ceremony is set for January 12 next year, and it will happen before Detroit plays the Carolina Hurricanes. The game will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and the team made the jersey retirement announcement on Tuesday.

Fedorov played 18 seasons in the NHL, and he played thirteen of those with the Red Wings. He scored 954 points in 908 games for Detroit, scoring over 400 goals, and also won three Stanley Cups with Detroit.

BR Open Ice posted on X this Thursday, asking fans which other players deserve number retirements. Some choices were Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Getzlaf, Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg. All were long-time stars for their teams.

Fans gave their opinions in the comments.

“Bergeron it should be,” one fan wrote.
“Carey Price deserves it,” another fan posted.
"I think Chara and Bergeron will be next. The other Red Wings will have to wait I assume. Unsure on others," a fan wrote.

The debate showed strong support for many former players. Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Avalanche should retire Eric Lindros 88 for his contributions to 2 Stanley Cup Championships. Delivering Forsberg alone is worth the tribute but there was much more," a fan said.
"Anaheim will retire #15, no doubt. All-time franchise leader in games, assists and points," another fan said.
"Getzy is going up, it’s just waiting for the right time… which hopefully now isn’t waiting for Perry," one fan mentioned.

Sergei Fedorov reacts to Red Wings retiring his No. 91

In his statement on Tuesday, Sergei Fedorov said he was very thankful for the Red Wings’ retiring his number, calling the honor a special moment.

"I’m extremely grateful for this tremendous honor," Fedorov said, via NHL.com. "Thank you to everyone with the Red Wings organization... gave me the chance to play for such a historic franchise."

Fedorov said he was lucky to be part of strong teams and mentioned the three Stanley Cups that he won with the Red Wings. He also said the fans in Detroit made the experience even better.

"The memories made along the way, with legendary teammates, coaches, and exceptional ownership, will stay with me forever," Fedorov said.

Sergei Fedorov also thanked Red Wings CEO Chris Ilitch, who called him with the news. He looks forward to celebrating with fans in January.

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

