"Berube incoming" - NHL fans react as Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to part ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe. This has shocked the NHL community, prompting a flurry of reactions from fans across social media.

NHL insider Chris Johnston broke the news on X, announcing the termination of Keefe despite his contract still having two years left.

Hockey enthusiasts took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the Leafs' decision. One fan speculated on Keefe's potential successor, suggesting:

"Berube incoming."

Another fan expressed appreciation for Keefe's coaching skills while acknowledging the inevitability of his departure:

"Good coach. I'm sure he'll find success elsewhere, but time was up here in Toronto."

A different perspective emerged as one fan highlighted the contractual implications of Keefe's dismissal, asserting:

"Then he takes a new job and Leafs owe him nothing… Contract means nothing tbh."

Despite acknowledging Sheldon Keefe's competence, another fan emphasized the relentless pursuit of results in hockey, noting:

"I actually don’t think he was too bad, but unfortunately, it’s a results business and they’re due for a change of face."

Beyond the immediate repercussions for the Leafs, fans from other NHL franchises chimed in, with one suggesting:

"I’m not a SJ fan, and I get why TOR did this, but SJ, sign him asap."

Criticism also surfaced regarding the accountability within the Leafs organization, with one fan lamenting:

"Yet Shanahan will sit there in today's media accessibility with no accountability."

For some fans, Keefe's departure seemed inevitable.

"It was inevitable."

However, amid the disappointment, there were also hopeful calls for Sheldon Keefe's future, with one fan urging the Pittsburgh Penguins to consider him as a replacement for Todd Reirden.

"Please go to Pittsburgh and replace Todd Reirden," The fan commented

Leafs' decision to fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced the dismissal of Sheldon Keefe as head coach, initiating an immediate search for his replacement.

“Today’s decision was difficult. Sheldon is an excellent coach and a great man; however, we determined a new voice is needed ... We thank Sheldon for his hard work," Treliving said.

During his time with the Maple Leafs, Keefe posted a 212-97-40 record in 349 regular-season games, including three consecutive 100-point seasons and a record 115-point season in 2021–22. He also led the Toronto Marlies (AHL) to two Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy victories and their first Calder Cup title in 2018.

The Maple Leafs' recent playoff performances led to scrutiny, with Keefe shouldering responsibility for their latest early exit.

"We are in the results business here," Keefe said on Monday. "We didn't get results. We haven't met expectations. As head coach, I take responsibility for that"

The Maple Leafs will begin their search for a new head coach.