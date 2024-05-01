"Best game of the playoffs" - Leafs nation elated as Toronto Maple Leafs secure Game 5 win in OT to stay alive in playoffs 

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were thrilled after their team's crucial 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in Game 5 of their first-round series to keep their playoff hopes alive.

It was a much-needed win for the Maple Leafs, as it forced Game 6, which will be played at their home in Scotiabank Arena. The team performed exceptionally well despite missing star forward Auston Matthews due to illness.

Both teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after the end of the regulation period, leading to overtime. Matthew Knies emerged as the savior for the club, as his goal coming at 2:26 into overtime saved the Toronto Maple Leafs from elimination in Game 5.

Here's how the Maple Leafs faithful celebrated their win on the internet. One fan described it as the best game of the playoffs and said on X/Twitter:

"Easily their best game of the playoffs and deserved the W."

Another ecstatic fan chimed in with their opinion:

"Great Game, great energy! I would keep the first line intact even if Matthews returns."

"Matthew knies has been so productive through this series. Team needs to play hard like this again on Thursday. Let’s see what happens!!!," another wrote.

Here are some of the reactions appreciating goaltender Joseph Woll:

"Joseph Woll THANKYOU ! Keep him in net please Honestly if we keep this up we've got it," one Leafs faithful commented.

"Woll saved us multiple times, Marner finally looked good all game (minus the over-handling sometimes), and we weren't getting pinned by their forecheck all game Good win for the boys," one X user wrote.

The passion was there tonight in full effect! Keep it flowing coming back home!," another chimed in.

"Best game of the series! Need this energy the rest of the way! Go Leafs Go!," one tweeted.

Joseph Woll made his second start in the series and ended Game 5 with 28 saves.

Toronto Maple Leafs down Boston Bruins to stay alive in series

The Boston Bruins hosted Game 5 at TD Garden and entered the contest with a 3-1 series lead against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs got off to the scoring first after Jake McCabe's goal off Mitch Marner's assist gave them a 1-0 lead at 5:33 of the first period.

At 13:54, Trent Frederic tied it for the Boston Bruins after he converted a pass from Pat Maroon at the front of the net to slot it back into the Leafs net. In terms of stats, the Toronto Maple Leafs dominated the shots on goal (30) and won more face-offs (60%) in the matchup.

Matthew Knies scored 2:26 into overtime to clinch a much-needed 2-1 win in Game 5. Jeremy Swayman made 29 saves for the Bruins. The seven-game series is now 3-2 in favor of Boston, as Game 6 returns to Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.