"Best goal scorer in NHL history": Fans react as Alex Ovechkin sets record for most 30-goal seasons in league

Fans reacted to Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin making NHL history on Tuesday night, as he became the first player to record 18 seasons with at least 30 goals.

Ovechkin hit the 30-goal mark again when he found the back of the net against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign when he played just 45 games, the legendary winger has scored 30+ goals in every season of his illustrious career.

Along with his 30 tallies this season, he has chipped in 33 assists for 62 points through 74 games.

Fans took to social media to share their comments on Ovechkin's historic 30-goal season.

“Best goal scorer in NHL history," one fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Alex Ovechkin's record.

"The best to ever do it," another fan wrote on X.

"Wow great to hear," one fan wrote.

"Imagine what he would do in Gretzky's plumber era," a user wrote.

"What a milestone for Ovechkin, and people thought a few months ago he wouldn’t hit it," another fan wrote.

"Nobody better than The GR8," a fan wrote.

"Big time goal tonight," another fan commented.

"The greatest goal scorer this game has ever seen," a user said.

With 852 career goals, Alex Ovechkin is chasing down Wayne Gretzky's long-standing record of 894. Hitting the 30-goal plateau for the 18th time displays Ovechkin’s incredible consistency and durability.

Drafted first overall by Washington in 2004, Ovechkin has spent his entire career with the Capitals organization.

Alex Ovechkin's 30th goal and Capitals 2-1 win over the Red Wings

The Washington Capitals edged the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night in a crucial matchup between teams battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored goals just a minute apart late in the second period to give the Capitals the lead.

Charlie Lindgren made 42 saves to help the Capitals snap a concerning six-game losing skid. The victory moves Washington into the second wild card spot in the East, jumping past Detroit who currently sits one point behind.

Patrik Kane scored the lone goal for the Red Wings with just 1.1 seconds left to play. Alex Lyon stopped 21 shots in the loss for Detroit.

The Red Wings pulled Lyon during a third-period power play to give them a two-man advantage, but they couldn't capitalize until the final seconds with Nemeth's late marker.

Both Washington and Detroit are battling hard for playoff positions as two of several teams still in contention for a wild card berth. The Capitals want to pass the Islanders for third in the Metropolitan Division.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Capitals are hoping to avoid consecutive postseason absences for the first time since 2006-2007.

Meanwhile, Detroit is aiming to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Tuesday's loss was a blow to those chances as the Red Wings have dropped six of their last eight games.