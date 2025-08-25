  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Nashville Predators
  • "Best Leaf ever" "Predators powerplay legend": NHL fans react as Tyson Barrie announces his retirement after 822 games

"Best Leaf ever" "Predators powerplay legend": NHL fans react as Tyson Barrie announces his retirement after 822 games

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 25, 2025 16:37 GMT
NHL: Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Tyson Barrie retires after 14 seasons (Source: Imagn)

Tyson Barrie has pulled the curtains on his NHL career after 14 seasons and 822 games. The veteran defenceman, drafted in the third round by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, announced his retirement on Monday. He was known for his puck movement and reliability as an offensive defenceman.

Ad

Barrie played for Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, Nashville and Calgary in his prolonged career. He recorded 110 goals and 398 assists for 508 points. On the power play, he scored 32 goals and added 180 assists. He also averaged 21 minutes of ice time per game.

His best years came with the Avalanche, where he spent eight seasons. He later led all NHL defencemen in points with 48 in 56 games for Edmonton in the 2020-21 season. His final season was with Calgary.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After the NHL's X accounted reported the news of his retirement on social media, fans were quick to react.

"Best leaf ever," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Nashville predators power play legend," commented another fan.
Ad
"Legendary career Tyson Barrie thank you for memories 🏒👏💙," one user commented.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"Solid career for Barrie,one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen in his prime. 508 points in 822 games, including that 59-point season in 2018-19. Salute to the good years!" a fan pointed out.
"Damn! Sorry to see you go! All the best with your next adventure," another fan commented.
Ad
"What a player! Thank you for putting a smile on so many faces. Wishing you all the best in the next phase of your life," one X user said.

Tyson Barrie's conditioning stint during final season with Flames

Back in January, Tyson Barrie went to the Calgary Wranglers for a short conditioning stint. He played two games with the AHL team, scoring once and adding three points.

Ad
“It was nice to play, play a lot, and get my conditioning up,” Barrie said afterwards (via NHL.com).

He felt better in the second game, saying he was “back” and glad to get some reps. Barrie also appreciated his time with the Wranglers, adding:

“It's a great group of guys down there and it was a lot of fun, so I'm glad it worked out.”

Barrie had concluded his final season with the Calgary Flames, appearing in 13 games and recording three points. He will be remembered for his consistent defensive production and the respect he garnered from fans across the league.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications