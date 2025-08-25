"Best Leaf ever" "Predators powerplay legend": NHL fans react as Tyson Barrie announces his retirement after 822 games

Tyson Barrie has pulled the curtains on his NHL career after 14 seasons and 822 games. The veteran defenceman, drafted in the third round by the Colorado Avalanche in 2009, announced his retirement on Monday. He was known for his puck movement and reliability as an offensive defenceman.Barrie played for Colorado, Toronto, Edmonton, Nashville and Calgary in his prolonged career. He recorded 110 goals and 398 assists for 508 points. On the power play, he scored 32 goals and added 180 assists. He also averaged 21 minutes of ice time per game.His best years came with the Avalanche, where he spent eight seasons. He later led all NHL defencemen in points with 48 in 56 games for Edmonton in the 2020-21 season. His final season was with Calgary.After the NHL's X accounted reported the news of his retirement on social media, fans were quick to react.&quot;Best leaf ever,&quot; one fan wrote.Happy Emperor @stockguy2423LINK@NHL Best leaf ever&quot;Nashville predators power play legend,&quot; commented another fan.did_you_get_barry_trotz'd @getbarrytrotzdLINK@NHL Nashville predators power play legend&quot;Legendary career Tyson Barrie thank you for memories 🏒👏💙,&quot; one user commented.Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;Solid career for Barrie,one of the NHL's best offensive defensemen in his prime. 508 points in 822 games, including that 59-point season in 2018-19. Salute to the good years!&quot; a fan pointed out.&quot;Damn! Sorry to see you go! All the best with your next adventure,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;What a player! Thank you for putting a smile on so many faces. Wishing you all the best in the next phase of your life,&quot; one X user said.Tyson Barrie's conditioning stint during final season with FlamesBack in January, Tyson Barrie went to the Calgary Wranglers for a short conditioning stint. He played two games with the AHL team, scoring once and adding three points.“It was nice to play, play a lot, and get my conditioning up,” Barrie said afterwards (via NHL.com).He felt better in the second game, saying he was “back” and glad to get some reps. Barrie also appreciated his time with the Wranglers, adding:“It's a great group of guys down there and it was a lot of fun, so I'm glad it worked out.”Barrie had concluded his final season with the Calgary Flames, appearing in 13 games and recording three points. He will be remembered for his consistent defensive production and the respect he garnered from fans across the league.