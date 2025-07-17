"Best thing Buffalo did in past 2 decades": NHL fans left in splits over Sabres' hilarious schedule drop video envisioning their opponents as wings

The Buffalo Sabres shared a hilarious update on their X account. They showed each opponent on their 2025–26 schedule as a chicken wing, and announced that a video will drop on Friday.

“Our schedule drops tomorrow... so here are our opponents as wings. 🧵,” the Sabres tweeted on Thursday.

The post got fans talking, and many found it clever and fun.

Each opponent had a unique wing style. Florida was shown as a rat-shaped wing with sauce, while Toronto was called a “Choking Hazard” wing with dip. Dallas had “No Wing,” showing an NHL goalie home with sauce, and Edmonton’s wing had oil on top.

Fans reacted with lots of jokes in the comments section.

“Best thing Buffalo did in past 2 decades,” one fan said.

“No wing for Dallas 🤣🤣,” a fan wrote.

"I applaud the effort! But you really need to get over losing the cup to Dallas. 😉" another fan said.

The post was simple, but it brought some humor to the NHL offseason.

"What do all these wings have in common? They've all made the playoffs in the last 14 years" another fan wrote.

"Uhh you guys should be the last team talking about choking. The Sabres haven’t been relevant in 20 years." a fan commented.

"Very creative. Some hilarious. But c’mon, man. You haven’t made the playoffs since the combustion engine was invented. Your farm team, Rochester Americans could beat you… with a short bench." another fan commented.

Sabres missed playoffs last season with little sign of progress

The Sabres missed the playoffs for the 14th straight season, as a long losing streak (0-10-3) in November hurt their chances early. Goaltending and special teams were weak areas again.

However, players like Tage Thompson and Devon Levi showed growth. Thompson scored 44 goals and ended the season with 72 points, leading the team in both areas. Levi, playing his third NHL season, had a 17-17-2 record with a .894 save percentage. The defense group, including Bowen Byram, Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, looked strong for the future.

Bowen Byram signs two-year deal with Sabres

Buffalo signed Bowen Byram to a two-year $12.5 million contract on Monday. The Sabres acquired him from the Colorado Avalanche in March 2024, and his deal has an average annual value of $6.25 million.

Byram was a restricted free agent and avoided salary arbitration. He had 38 points in 82 games last season, and led the team in blocked shots with 117. He could be a key player for Buffalo in the 2025-26 season.

