“Best value signing so far” “That’s an overpay”: NHL fans react as Cancuks sign Jake DeBrusk to $38,500,000 deal

Jake DeBrusk is headed to the Vancouver Canucks, Insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news on X (formerly Twitter). The former Boston Bruins winger had been rumored to be on his way out of Beantown.

Now, it seems that Jake DeBrusk has found a new home on the West Coast.

The news of DeBrusk heading to Vancouver triggered mixed reactions from fans across the league. Here’s a look at some choice comments from fans who are somewhat uncertain about the Canucks’ first major signing of the offseason.

“I thought Vancouver wasn’t gonna panic when all the guys started signing elsewhere. That’s an overpay," a fan said.

“Hmm too much term,” another fan said.

“And the Canucks cup window is officially closed,” a fan said.

But not all fan reactions poked fun at the signing. There were plenty of fans genuinely excited about the deal. Here’s a look at some of the most excited fans:

“Woah... Best value signing so far,” a fan said.

“Wow. Great signing, and the term is perfect given his age and injury history,” another fan said.

“PERFECT guy on Petey’s wing.... was hoping for him to sign with the #Canucks. NOW Allvin needs to sign another speed/scoring winger to round out that line,” one fan said.

An announcement is expected soon to finalize the Jake DeBrusk signing. It’s worth pointing out that the Canucks are not done shopping. The team has been linked to other free agents. So, it remains to be seen which players sign in Vancouver this offseason.

Jake DeBrusk a nice fit in Vancouver

The departure of Elias Lindholm leaves a void in the Vancouver Canucks’ top six. While Jake DeBrusk is not expected to fill Lindholm’s void, he should provide the Canucks with a solid top-six forward.

The Hockey News suggested that DeBrusk could slot in on the left side with Elias Pettersson, forming an extremely dynamic force combining speed and skill. Alternatively, the Canucks could pair DeBrusk with J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser.

DeBrusk is coming off a 40-point season in which he tallied 19 goals. However, he’s surpassed the 20-goal mark three times in his career. That Canucks will hope that Jake DeBrusk can meet these expectations in the upcoming season.

Adding DeBrusk gives coach Rick Tocchet plenty of flexibility in his top six. As such, the Canucks should continue to contend in the Western Conference as the club looks to defend its Pacific Division title from last season.

