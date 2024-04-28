"Best in the West baby!" "Winnipeg Choke": NHL fans react to Avalanche's dominant 5-1 win over Jets in playoff Game 4

In Game 4 of the playoff series between the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets, the Avalanche had a solid 5-1 victory, leaving the fans excited. Valeri Nichushkin emerged as a huge contributor, notching two power-play goals and an empty-netter, which led the Avs to a wide-margin lead in the first-round confrontation.

The Avs lead the series 3-1 and the Jets have to win the next game to post the series to Game 6.

The NHL's official X account captured the moment with a celebratory tweet.

"THE AVS TAKE GAME 4! 🏔️ The @Avalanche are one win away from the Second Round of the #StanleyCup Playoffs!"

This announcement elicited reactions from NHL fans.

"Best in the West baby!" One fan exclaimed.

"Winnipeg Choke," a fan likely unpleased with Jets performance said.

"And the Jets thought this series was in the bag because of what happened in the regular season 😂this is playoff hockey people! #LetsgoAVS," one fan humorously said.

"Georgiev is showing he’s in this. Coming up with the saves the team needs. Love seeing his confidence grow a little," a fan said.

Some fans expressed their opinions and some listed the statistics to support their arguments.

"The jets have the edge in goal in the series" ya huge no, they theyve given up 5+ goals a game in the series," a fan said.

"The Winnipeg Jets defense once again did not make it to the match in this playoffs and it was obvious that this team did not have such big stars and guns as the team from Denver," one fan said.

Other major highlights from Avalanche's dominant 5-1 win over Jets

The Game 4 of the Stanley Cup playoffs showcased intense action with numerous lineup changes, including AHL call-up Nikolai Kovalenko's NHL debut for the Avs.

Colorado dominated with aggressive play, leading to goals by Artturi Lehkonen, Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin, who completed a hat trick. Nathan MacKinnon assisted twice, while Nate Schmidt scored the lone goal for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets struggled to match the Avs' pace, resulting in a convincing win. Game 5 will be crucial for Winnipeg to avoid elimination.