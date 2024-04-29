"Best in the world by a long shot" - Cale Makar endorsed as best active defenseman by Avalanche partner Devon Toews

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews spoke highly of his linemate Cale Makar and endorsed him as the greatest defenseman in hockey.

Makar has been a standout player for the Avalanche for seasons and has made a significant impact on their lineup. The 25-year-old defenseman stepped up for the Avalanche's dominant 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 on Sunday.

Cale Makar helped in the team's second goal by taking a shot that was redirected into the net by winger Valeri Nischuskin. Following that, Makar scored an impressive goal.

He skillfully carried the puck from the Avs' zone, maneuvering past several Jets players on the way. The star defenseman then demonstrated exceptional patience with the puck in Winnipeg's zone before placing a perfectly aimed shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the wrist shot goal at 15:03.

Expand Tweet

Devon Toews had some glowing words about Cale Makar following the game.

"It's easy sometimes with him. Yeah, like you said, he's the best in the world right now, by a longshot, in my opinion, so it's fun to play with him. It's fun to watch him. His ability to create offense all on his own is something that a lot of D-men don't have," Toews said

Expand Tweet

Cale Makar picked up two points in the Colorado Avalanche's Game 4 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets.

Makar has accumulated eight points through two goals and six assists in four games, tying him for second in points with Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins in the post-season.

Cale Makar and Avalanche put Jets on the brink of elimination

With the loss on Sunday, the Winnipeg Jets now find themselves on the verge of getting eliminated if they lose in Game 5.

Expand Tweet

The Jets have only one win in the series so far, which came at their home, where they beat the Avalanche 7-6.

In Game 4, Nate Schmidt was the only scorer for them in the matchup. As for the Avalanche, Nischuskin scored his first NHL hat trick, while Cake Makar and Nathan MacKinnon picked up two points apiece on the night.

The Avs are 11-3 in the last two games of the series. Game 5 is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.