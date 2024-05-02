"Bet they’re all sober" "One of the worst fanbases" - NHL community reacts as multiple fan brawls break out during Edmonton Oilers playoff game

Tension built up during a recent Edmonton Oilers playoff game, with the NHL fans embroiled in a discussion sparked by a social media post.

The post, shared by YEGWAVE on X (formerly Twitter), captured the chaos as multiple fan brawls erupted in the stands.

"Some scraps from tonight’s game," the post's caption read.

The post received various reactions from hockey enthusiasts across the internet.

"Just one of the worst fanbases," one fan tweeted.

"I bet they’re all sober," another fan tweeted.

However, not all responses were condemnatory.

"I think this is great, nobody stomping anyone’s heads, no shootings or stabbings - just fists, as it should be," a fan tweeted.

Some fans speculated on the root cause of the disturbances.

"I feel like these are all linked. Same group. Kids can't handle their booze," one fan tweeted.

"Bunch of kids that can't control their alcohol, giving the rest a bad rep," another fan tweeted.

"Looks like a bunch of guys who can’t handle their beer in my opinion," another fan tweeted.

Edmonton Oilers secured a 4-3 win over LA Kings in Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers prevailed over the LA Kings in a close series and secured a win in five games thanks to their performance. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch and Kings' interim head coach Jim Hiller discussed the importance of the special teams in the series.

In Game 5, Leon Draisaitl's two goals led Edmonton to a 4-3 victory, with contributions from Zach Hyman and Evander Kane. Edmonton's power play, operating at 45% efficiency in the series, contrasted starkly with the Kings' struggles on the man advantage, going scoreless in 12 attempts.

Connor McDavid’s excellent playoff run also included 12 points, where he displayed his leadership in the team. Stuart Skinner's goaltending and the depth of the Oilers' offense also contributed to their victory.

Edmonton has now advanced to the second round and awaits the winner of the Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators matchup. McDavid emphasized the importance of rest and readiness for the upcoming challenges.

“Rest is always a good thing, rest is a weapon this time of year,” McDavid said. “That being said, we have to make sure we’re ready to roll. Practice hard against each other ... make sure there’s no change in our game.”

To the Kings, it meant the end of their playoff series, underscoring the need for progress, especially on special teams to secure victory in critical moments. Despite strong performances, including goals from Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere and Blake Lizotte, the Kings fell short against the Oilers' determined gameplay.

With this win, the Oilers and McDavid have moved closer to their first Stanley Cup win.