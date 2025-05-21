"Better than Bedard?": Hockey fans react to Macklin Celebrini's performances to help Canada clinch top spot in Group A at IIHF Worlds

On Tuesday, Canada beat Sweden 5-3 at the IIHF World Championship and secured the top spot in Group A. Macklin Celebrini scored the game-winning goal and helped Canada advance to the quarterfinals. His performance caught the attention of hockey fans, which started a debate online.

JFreshHockey posted on X, asking how many 18-year-olds have been better than Celebrini since Sidney Crosby. He suggested only Connor McDavid might be ahead.

Fans joined the discussion with their own opinions.

"Better than Bedard?," one fan wrote.

"I wouldn’t even say McDavid the IMPACT celebrini has at 18 is more VALUEABLE than McDavid at the same age!," another fan commented.

"Just Bedard and Mcdavid. Celebrini and Bedard may be tied," another fan said.

Here are more reactions on X.

"John tavaras was the second coming of crosby just a couple years later. Hasn't worked out since he went to the leafs. And then Mackinnon," a fan said.

"Patrick kane, MacKinnon, matthews and Elias Pettersson all 17/18 when drafted and won rookie of the year with same state line as Celebrini. To be fair most rookies of the year finish around 60-70 point range, celeberini hasn't been a stand out star but just on pace with everyone else who had succuss before him. His work ethic and joining the worlds roster is what will put him ahead of Bedard though," another fan commented.

"MICHKOV comes to mind; he is just getting started, bit this kid has IT! He had determination, strength, fiestyness, oh* he wants to be the best player in the NHL* I could go on This kid is a star...he's going to knock the nhl on its head!," one fan wrote.

Dean Evason credits strong third period for Canada’s win over Sweden

Canada beat Sweden on Tuesday to finish first in Group A at the men’s world hockey championship. Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, while Macklin Celebrini scored after receiving a pass from Sidney Crosby. Crosby and Jared Spurgeon had two assists each, and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves for Canada. Meanwhile, Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for Sweden.

Canada played better after losing to Finland in a shootout on Monday. Dean Evason said the team stayed focused and played the right way.

"Obviously, we scored some big goals, but we were committed to doing the right things in our defensive zone and through the neutral zone," Evason said, via Sportsnet. "Our third period tonight was exactly how we need to play regardless of the score, because that is how we are going to be successful."

Canada ended the group stage with 19 points and will face Denmark in the quarterfinals.

