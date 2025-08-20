"Better than Mikko for 10M less" "This is lit": NHL fans react as Avalanche signs Victor Olofsson to a one-year contract

On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche added forward Victor Olofsson on a one-year, $1.575 million deal for the 2025-26 season. Olofsson was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL draft. He has played six NHL seasons with the Sabres and the Vegas Golden Knights.Known for his quick shot and ability on the power play, Olofsson has been a consistent depth scorer. Last season, he recorded 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points. In the playoffs, he added two goals and two assists in nine games.The Avalanche announced the signing on their X account:Soon after the announcement, fans began sharing their thoughts on X.&quot;Better than Mikko for 10 mil less, nice!,&quot; one fan said referring to Mikko Rantanen’s big contract with Dallas.Makar 🐐 @BednarStatsLINK@Avalanche Better than Mikko for 10 mil less, nice!&quot;THIS IS LIT OH MY GOODNESS,&quot; commented another fan.Steph M @Schwartz_2488LINK@Avalanche THIS IS LIT 🔥 OH MY GOODNESS&quot;Solid addition! Can’t wait til the season starts,&quot; one fan pointed out.Here are some more reactions from fans on X.&quot;welcome to the Avs Olofsson, see you out there,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Beautiful add to the bottom 6,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Cup is ours,&quot; a fan kept it short but hopeful.Avalanche still has its top talent, but depth is a concernIn July, the Avalanche signed veteran defenseman Brent Burns to a one-year deal. Burns is 40 and spent the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. He played all 82 games last season, recording 29 points and averaging more than 20 minutes per game.His addition gives Colorado more stability on defense, an area that changed often last season. General manager Chris MacFarland said in July, via NHL.com:&quot;I think we have a very good hockey team. The top two lines are good. They're solid. Now that doesn't mean the magic wand has been spread over the group and we're anointed, because we're not. We got to get back on the hunt, and it's a tough division. It's a tough conference, and we got a lot of work in front of us. &quot;The Avalanche last lifted the Stanley Cup in 2022. Since then, they have missed out thrice, with the Florida Panthers winning back-to-back championships over the past two seasons.