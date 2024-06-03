"Beyond rigged" "Florida will eat them up": Fans react as Edmonton Oilers win Game 6 despite 10 SOG and record-breaking shot differential

NHL fans online reacted as the Edmonton Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup final after beating the Dallas Stars in Game 6 with only 10 shots-on-goal attempted in their Western Conference Finals series on Sunday.

The Oilers had a tough game, with 10 shots being the lowest in a conference title clincher. Previously, the Boston Bruins had 17 shots when they eliminated the Washington Capitals in the 1990 Wales Conference final.

Moreover, the Oilers had the worst shot differential in the Conference final clincher, with a -25. They were outshot 35-10 by the Stars in Game 6. Before this, the Nashville Predators were outshot 41-18 by the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the 2017 Western Conference final.

Despite being outshot, the Preds had won the matchup 6-3 to clinch the Western Conference title. The Oilers faced a similar situation in Game 6 against the Stars; they were outshot but managed to secure the conference title.

Here's what fans on X (formerly Twitter) had to say after the game as one commented:

"Florida will eat them up"

"Beyond rigged it’s not even funny"

Another fan chimed in and opined that the Florida Panthers will dominate the Edmonton Oilers in the final:

"Florida will absolutely roll them if they play like that," the user said.

"Edmonton is the 2nd worst team to ever make the cup final, 1st obviously being Montreal a few seasons ago. Both teams carried by one player on pretty much an AHL roster (McDavid & Price)," one X user said.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X. One wondered:

"If they can only get 10 shots against the stars just imagine what a team like the Florida panthers who literally suffocate their opponents will do to them. I don’t even see it being close. Florida will maul them"

"The league is fixed, Vegas video ball thing had Panthers vs Oilers on May 31st. Someone uploaded the script two days early!" wrote another.

"Oilers only had 10 shots in a whole game, thank god the Leafs don’t play like that, this is why the Maple Leafs will always be Canada’s Team," said another.

The Edmonton Oilers qualified for the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 2006. They will be up against the Florida Panthers, who will be playing their second final in a row. Game 1 takes place on June 8 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Edmonton Oilers downed Dallas Stars in Game 6

On Sunday, the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 6 to clinch the Western Conference title and advance to the Stanley Cup final. This will be the first appearance by the Oilers in the Cup final since 2006.

The Edmonton Oilers' Cinderella story continues as they became the third team in NHL history to reach the Stanley Cup final after being 10+ points out of a playoff spot during the regular season.

The other teams that achieved this remarkable feat were the St. Louis Blues (2018–19) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (1958–59).