"Big boy hockey": Paul Bissonnette hypes up looming Stars vs. Vegas Game 7 showdown

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs progress, the intensity only seems to heighten, especially in matchups like the one between the Dallas Stars and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 4, which was played in Las Vegas, saw the Stars achieve a 4-2 win over the series favorites, Vegas. The series is now tied at 2-2.

Bissonnette, the analyst for the Spittin Chiclets podcast, let the cat out of the bag by expressing his joy for the Dallas Stars, who produced a splendid performance.

"Dallas is exactly who we thought they were. Wow. We got a series folks. Big boy hockey. This is why I don’t see either team making finals. This will go 7 and you’re a wounded duck and then you got Colorado," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

One fan, perhaps caught up in the fervor of the moment, boldly proclaimed, "Stars are winning the cup," prompting Bissonnette to respond with enthusiasm.

"That would be an unbelievable show. Can’t wait to watch the run."

Expand Tweet

Amid the excitement, a fan questioned Bissonnette's earlier prediction about Dallas winning the Stanley Cup and his current assessment that neither Dallas nor Vegas might make the finals. Bissonnette tweeted:

"They have the make-up of a Stanley Cup team. Sometimes it becomes about health and path. I think they have an extremely hard road."

Expand Tweet

Dallas bounced back from trailing 0-2 in the series to tie it up and it shows that they will certainly not give up.

As the hockey world braces for the excitement of a Game 5 showdown, one thing remains certain: the passion and drama will only increase. The next game is scheduled for May 1 at the American Airlines Center.

Dallas Stars clinched a pivotal victory against the Vegas Golden Knights despite adversity

Roope Hintz's dramatic turnaround from injury to sealing the game epitomized their determination. Jake Oettinger's stellar goaltending and goals from Evgenii Dadonov, Wyatt Johnston, and Ty Dellandrea show their team effort.

“That's how you win championships,” Jake Oettinger said

Though the Knights fought back with goals from Michael Amadio and Jack Eichel, Dallas dominated the second period, seizing a 3-2 lead.

Despite Bruce Cassidy's critique of Dellandrea's goal, the Stars held firm defensively in the third, with Hintz's empty-netter securing the win.

Captain Jamie Benn's leadership, marked by his record-breaking playoff appearances, symbolizes the team's unwavering resolve.

“There’s no panic in our game, You knew they were going to come out hard. They’re a good team. We weathered the storm and found a way to win,” Benn said.

With Game 5 on the horizon, the Stars' tenacity signals they're not to be underestimated.