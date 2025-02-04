"Big loss" "He’ll be back for the playoffs": NHL fans react as Islanders' Mathew Barzal ruled out indefinitely with lower-body injury

The New York Islanders announced Monday that Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Barzal missed Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers after getting injured in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

He has six goals and 20 points in 30 games this season. In his absence, Anthony Duclair played on the top line.

"#Isles Injury Updates: Mathew Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Scott Mayfield is day-to-day with a lower-body injury," the Islanders tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As the news circulated on X, fans started sharing their perspective on Barzal's injury.

One fan said, “Big loss.”

Expand Tweet

“He’ll be back for the playoffs,” another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"We just need to make sure there is a hostile trade war going on heading into the 4 nations. Need some hate," one fan reacted.

Here are some more reactions from fans.

"Lou this would be a great time to say “f**k it” and trade for Elias Pettersson" a fan said, mentioning Canucks' search for a good offer.

"Lol what was that 3 weeks back for him and he's gone for rest of season now? What have we done to deserve this" another fan wrote.

"Never seen a team so unlucky with injuries as this team this season" a fan wrote.

"Barzal is officially on bust watch. Been in constant decline since his rookie season." a fan said.

The Islanders will now have to adjust their lineup as they continue their season. They have a record of 24-21-7 and were placed 5th in the Metropolitan Division with 55 points and need four more for a playoff spot.

Mathew Barzal got injured in an overtime win over Lightning

Mathew Barzal left Saturday's overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning after blocking a shot. He also missed 21 games earlier with an upper-body injury.

Expand Tweet

Tony DeAngelo scored the overtime winner for the Islanders against. Adam Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri also scored, while Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves.

The Islanders have a difficult stretch of three games ahead before the 4 Nations Face-off. They will play the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

All three teams are in the top 10 teams this season, especially the Jets, who have 77 points already and are atop the Central Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback