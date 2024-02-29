"Big loss but ice time for someone else": Calgary Flames GM discloses reason behind Chris Tanev trade

After months of speculation, the Calgary Flames traded pending free agent defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The New Jersey Devils were also involved in the three-team deal.

As part of the deal, the Flames acquired defenseman prospect Artem Grushnikov and the Dallas Stars' second-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft, plus a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL draft.

It's worth noting that the Flames will only get the third-round pick if the Stars manage to make it to the 2024 Stanley Cup finals. As for the third team in the trade, the New Jersey Devils received the Stars' fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Following the trade, Flames GM Craig Conroy spoke with FlamesTV host Brendan Parker about Tanev's trade and how it will open up opportunities for someone else to fill the void.

Conroy said:

"I mean, it's just like, if we had an injury, it's just like that someone's gonna come in. I mean, those guys are working hard, they've been ready. And now they're gonna get an opportunity, and I expect nothing but the best, you know, from them. And the team's been playing really hard lately."

He added:

"So it's exciting just to kind of see where we're going, and you're right, someone else is gonna get the opportunity. I mean, Chris is a big loss, but that's ice time for someone else, for sure."

The Flames will retain 50% of Chris Tanenv's contract, with the Devils retaining the other half. Tanev is in the final season of a four-year, $18 million contract with an AAV of $4.5 million. The 34-year-old defenseman can become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the current season.

He is expected to make his Stars debut when the club faces the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Dallas sits second in the Central Division with 79 points.

Chris Tanev's NHL stats

Chris Tanev made his way into the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Vancouver Canucks on May 31, 2010. He spent 10 seasons and appeared in over 500 games for the club.

He joined the Flames in the 2020-21 season. This was his fourth season with the club. He has 14 points through 13 assists and a goal in 56 games this season, with a plus/minus of +16.

Overall, Chris Tanev, in his 14-year-long career, has accumulated 185 points through 32 goals and 153 assists in 773 games. In the post-season, Tanev has garnered 11 points in 41 playoff games.