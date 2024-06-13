"Big mistake" "Change is finally coming": NHL fans react as St. Louis Blues announce ex-Stanley Cup champion Alexander Steen as new GM

The St. Louis Blues made a significant announcement regarding their hockey operations leadership, eliciting mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Former Blues player and Stanley Cup champion Alexander Steen will be appointed as the 12th general manager in franchise history, following a stint as special assistant to the general manager Doug Armstrong through the 2025-26 season.

Doug Armstrong has signed a three-year contract extension to continue as the president of hockey operations through the 2028-29 season.

While some fans are excited about the change, others are skeptical. One fan expressed their concern by simply stating:

"Big mistake," possibly questioning Steen's readiness for the role or the decision to replace Armstrong.

Meanwhile, another fan optimistically commented:

"Change is finally coming," suggesting that they believe Steen's appointment.

"Huge opportunity for Alex Steen. Happy to see it isn't another member of the old Boys club. one fan wrote on X.

"I absolutely understand it’s hockey and no teeth or whatever…but there wasn’t a better picture of Steener out there?". another fan wrote.

"Hyped and ready for the Steener Era in St Louis". a user wrote.

"This is HUGE! I foresee major success in the coming years. WOO HOO!!!. another user commented.

Steen played a key role in guiding the Blues to their inaugural Stanley Cup victory in 2019. He played all 26 playoff games during that memorable run, cementing his place in Blues history.

Alexander Steen's history with St. Louis Blues

Alexander Steen spent the 2023-24 season helping the St. Louis Blues hockey organization. He worked in their operations department as a consultant focused on European player development.

During his career, Steen participated in the NHL for 15 seasons totaling 1,018 regular-season games. He first joined the Blues in 2008 via a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Steen subsequently featured in 765 regular season contests and 91 playoff games as a Blue. He ranks among the top five all-time Blues players for most seasons played with the club. Steen also places highly in the franchise leaderboards for goals, assists, points and game-winning goals.

For 10 seasons, Steen served as an assistant captain helping guide the team. He was originally drafted 24th overall by Toronto in 2002 before retiring as a Blue following the 2019-20 season.