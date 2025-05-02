"Big move for Blueshirts" "Roster still sucks": NHL fans react as NY Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as new head coach

The New York Rangers named Mike Sullivan their new head coach on Friday. This is a move general manager Chris Drury had wanted for years. Sullivan, 57, left the Pittsburgh Penguins after coaching there for ten seasons. He won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in his first two years. Since then, the team has only won one playoff series.

The Rangers announced the news on X, formerly Twitter, with the message:

"The 38th Head Coach in #NYR history. Welcome (back) to Broadway, Sully!"

Fans quickly started reacting to the post with mixed opinions.

"Big move for Blueshirts," a fan said.

"Roster still su*ks unfortunately and no 1st rounder," another fan commented.

"These guys just get recycled off the coaching carousel every few years," one fan commented.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"congrats to this joke of an organization with the worst history imaginable on the hiring of this no name random. won’t see yall in the playoffs next year but it’s fine u got ur coach," one fan wrote.

"crying happy tears," a fan tweeted.

"Best move this organization has made in a while," a fan said.

Chris Drury on hiring Mike Sullivan

Chris Drury said Mike Sullivan is the right coach for the team. He spoke about Sullivan’s strong experience and success.

“Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL,” Drury said via NHL.com. “Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career - including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level – Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench."

Drury also mentioned their past connection as teammates and through USA Hockey.

Sullivan has coached more than 900 NHL games. He is the only American head coach to win two Stanley Cups. His teams made the playoffs in his first seven seasons. He holds records for most wins and games coached in Pittsburgh.

He also worked as an assistant coach for several NHL teams. He coached in the AHL and helped young players grow. He has coached Team USA in many tournaments. He will lead the U.S. team at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Sullivan played over 700 games in the NHL after the Rangers drafted him in 1987. He also worked as their assistant coach before. Now he returns to lead the team with clear goals and experience.

