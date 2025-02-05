"Big part of my identity": Rangers star Adam Fox embraces his Jewish roots while being a role model in his community

New York Rangers star defenseman Adam Fox openly embraces his Jewish roots and serves as a role model for his community. As one of 13 Jewish players currently in the NHL, Fox takes pride in representing his heritage on hockey's biggest stage.

Although the demands of professional hockey limit his ability to fully observe Jewish customs, Fox still upholds certain traditions.

“I light the menorah of Hanukkah. Whenever I get the chance and I’m able to, I go to Temple with my dad and brother. It’s good to have that belief system, almost something a little bigger than yourself," Fox said (TheHockeyNews).

"For me, I think it’s a big part of my identity and who I am, so embracing that and keeping those values I was taught at a young age,”

As one of hockey's few Jewish stars, Adam Fox embraces the opportunity to be a role model.

“I think it’s something where there are not too many Jewish hockey players, so something for young kids to look up to,” he said. “I think representation is always important. For me to be someone they look up to, representing that community, that’s definitely a nice honor.”

Fox takes pride in paving the way for future generations of Jewish hockey players. He credits his father, Bruce Fox, for teaching him Jewish values from an early age and sees Judaism as a meaningful family tradition and a guiding influence in his personal growth.

Adam Fox on what his religion means to him

For star defenseman Adam Fox, Judaism is a family value that helps guide him to be a good person.

Fox pointed out that his father taught him Jewish values like loving your neighbor and giving to those in need from a young age. These are core aspects of the religion that Fox has taken to heart.

"First and foremost it's your belief system, your moral values," Fox said. "It's a big family value. My dad really tried to instill that in us. A lot of religion comes back to that core and it's really the moral value system. Being good to the person next to you. I think that's the biggest thing."

Fox is grateful to be in a position to give something back to others something his family strongly believes in. For him, giving his time and resources is an easy way to help, and above all, he values being a good person.

