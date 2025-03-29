"Biggest flopper in the league": Edmonton Oilers fans react as Stuart Skinner sets unwanted, 'wierd' NHL record

Edmonton Oilers fans reacted after a strange Stuart Skinner stat appeared online. An NHL enthusiast shared that Skinner leads the league in games where he was pulled due to injury after colliding with an opposing player. This has happened four times this season, making it an unusual record.

The latest incident happened in a 4–3 loss to the Dallas Stars. At 6:34 of the third period, Mikko Rantanen accidentally hit Skinner in the head while chasing the puck. Skinner left the game after allowing four goals on 21 shots. Calvin Pickard replaced him and stopped all three shots he faced.

After the stat was shared, fans shared their opinion on X. Some joked about it, while others criticized Stuart Skinner.

"Not weird. When you purposefully stand in front of the other teams players looking for an interference call it’s likely to happen" one fan tweeted.

"Kinda of reminds me of a soccer player barely touched goes down like he got hit by a train," another fan tweeted.

"Poor guy. I’ve been very disappointed in his performance but i want him to do well and it’s so unfortunate watching him get hurt," a fan tweeted.

"Dives to try and get calls and refs have realized it. It’s working against him, not good," another fan tweeted.

"Oilers as a team are too soft when it comes to guys running their goalies and their star players. There’s no consequence," one fan tweeted.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch on Stuart Skinner's injury

Stuart Skinner will not play against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He also missed Edmonton’s 6–1 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Coach Kris Knoblauch said Skinner is feeling better but will be out for a few more days.

"I just touched base with him. He's doing much better today," Knoblauch said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "Unfortunately, he won't be joining us tonight or the next few days, and we'll see down the road when he joins us."

With Skinner unavailable, Calvin Pickard started against Seattle. The Oilers recalled goalie Olivier Rodrigue from Bakersfield (AHL) on an emergency basis and sent forward Derek Ryan down.

Edmonton is also missing Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid due to injuries. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings and nine behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

