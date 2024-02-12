"Biggest outdoor event we've done" - NHL executive opens on league's plans as 130,000+ fans expected to attend 2024 Stadium Series games

The stage is set for one of the biggest outdoor events the NHL has ever seen, as Steve Mayer, Chief Content Officer, NHL, asks the fans to be up and excited for the 2024 Stadium Series.

The Navy Federal Credit Union 2024 Stadium Series Games are quickly approaching, with the New Jersey Devils facing the Philadelphia Flyers on February 17 and the New York Rangers playing the New York Islanders the following day.

While an event of this magnitude is unprecedented, Steve Mayer says that over 130,000+ tickets have already been sold for what they're referring to as the biggest outdoor event they've done.

"This is actually the biggest outdoor event we've ever done, just by the fact we're doing two games and not one, on consecutive days," Mayer said to Mike G. Morreale.

While the focus remains on the games of the 2024 Stadium Series, Steve Mayer requested fans to come in early to witness an entertainment spectacle.

"We're bringing in bands from New Jersey (The Jonas Brothers, The Gaslight Anthem) and you're going to see quite a few New Jersey celebrities. We really wanted to lean into the Jersey theme," he said.

Where and how can I watch 2024 Stadium Series games?

The 2024 Stadium Series will feature an exciting clash between the third-placed Devils and the fifth-placed Flyers. As the race for the play-off spot intensifies with each passing day, this matchup is undoubtedly going to be a thrilling one.

In addition, the fourth-placed Islanders are determined to dethrone the Rangers from the top of the standings when they face off against each other the following day.

Fans from all over the country are eagerly anticipating these two exciting matches, as they will provide a glimpse into who will emerge victorious as the season draws to a close.

Broadcasting for these two games in the United States is led by ABC and ESPN+ for both games, while in Canada, Sportsnet takes the baton for the same.

With three New York-based teams and an outsider in the Flyers going head-to-head for the points, it will be fascinating to see how the "biggest outdoor event" in the NHL at the Metlife Stadium pans out to be.