"Biggest wannabe loser" "Undefeated against air": NHL fans troll Tony DeAngelo for being ignored by all Rangers after dropping his gloves 

NHL fans on social media didn't hold back on poking fun at Hurricanes defenseman Tony DeAngelo after he was snubbed by the Rangers players when he tried to engage in a fight during Game 3.

DeAngelo has a reputation for getting into altercations, both during his stint with the New York Rangers and now with the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the Game 3 TV timeout, he was captured on camera challenging the entire Rangers bench to a fight. DeAngelo dropped his gloves and placed them along with his stick on the ice, indicating his willingness to engage in a physical altercation.

However, instead of a serious response, the Rangers bench appeared confused and laughed at the situation.

Here's the video of the incident:

The situation turned out humorous for NHL fans as well, prompting them to quickly share their reactions to Tony DeAngelo's unsuccessful attempt to initiate a fight on X/Twitter.

One fan said:

"Tony is the biggest wannabe loser in the league. Trust me no one is afraid of him"

Another fan mocked the defenseman:

"Undefeated against air"

"That man is such a coward. I hope that they let him go against Miller or Cuylle. That is some of the softest stuff I’ve seen dropping the gloves with the refs between you," one X user tweeted.

The incident sparked more reactions from fans on X:

One fan commented:

"Probably closing his eyes and swinging at the darkness."

"Andersen better watch out he might start swinging at him," one fan joked.

"And no one wanted to go with him...not so tough without CTE Rempe in the lineup," another X user tweeted.

Tony DeAngelo's Hurricanes on the brink of elimination against Rangers

Tony DeAngelo and the Hurricanes suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers in Game 3 on Thursday night at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes trail the Blue Shirts 3-0 in the series and are on the brink of another exit through a sweep in the playoffs.

Last season, the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals. One of the biggest concerns for the Hurricanes in the series has been their ability to capitalize on power play – they are 0-15 in the series.

In the post-game media interaction, head coach Rod Brind'Amour acknowledged that the team is struggling with execution and credited the Rangers for their strong penalty-kill performance.

Despite playing well, the Hurricanes head coach reckoned the repeated challenges on the powerplay have been a significant hurdle for them in the series:

"We’re not executing very well,” Brind’Amour said (via NHL.com). “You’ve got to give them credit. They’re doing a great job on the kill. That’s three games in a row, same story. I hate it for the guys because we’re playing really well. You take that part out of it, they’ve done everything we’ve asked the guys to do.”

Tony DeAngelo and the Carolina Hurricanes will hope to stay alive in the playoffs as they take on the New York Rangers in Game 4 on Saturday.