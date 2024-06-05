Bill Zito draws similarities between Florida Panthers and controversial 2011 Stanley Cup champs Boston Bruins

During a recent appearance on "The Jeff Merek Show," Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito delved into the similarities between the current Panthers team and the controversial 2011 Stanley Cup champions, the Boston Bruins.

Zito highlighted the level of competition, composure, and team unity that he sees in both teams, reckoning the way they support each other. Despite not having heard of this comparison before, Zito agreed with the parallels after reflecting on the qualities of the 2011 Bruins, especially their level of camaraderie.

Here's what Zito said of the similarities between the Panthers and the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning Boston Bruins (via Sportsnet):

"Well, specifically I've never heard that from anyone, but listening to you (Marek) and having been intimate with that series because I represented Tim Thomas ... that level of compete, composure, the way the team pulls for each other, I see a lot of similarities."

"The personnel ones ... those are easy comparisons to draw, but there's some accuracy to them."

Zito acknowledged that there are clear distinctions between the two teams and suggested that one could also examine those distinctions to change the viewpoint.

The Florida Panthers GM reckoned that while similarities exist, there are always multiple perspectives to consider when making comparisons:

"Eventually I'm sure we could probably tear it apart as well. If we wanted to take the other side of the coin: 'oh it's nothing like that!''

The Boston Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup win was memorable, and somewhat many consider it to be one of the most controversial finals in the NHL. The Bruins claimed the Cup by defeating the Vancouver Canucks in a hard-fought seven-game series.

The series was marked by intense physical play and some controversial calls by the referees, which added to the drama of the matchup. The Bruins ultimately emerged victorious, securing their sixth Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Florida Panthers confident ahead of Stanley Cup Finals

The Florida Panthers will face the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Finals. This is the second consecutive final for the Panthers, who were defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in last season's final.

On the other hand, the Oilers will be playing their first Cup final since 2006 and will be looking to finally break the 31-year-long drought of bringing Stanley Cup to Canada.

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour expressed that the team has gained valuable experience and reckoned that they have reached a point where they will be confident and positive about their performance. He said (via NHL.com):

"Beginning with our experience, I think we’ve learned kind of our way, our style of what makes our great, what makes us win hockey games,” defenseman Brandon Montour said. “I think we’re just at that point where we’re feeling good."

The 2024 Stabley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers begin with Game 1 at Amernat Bank Arena on Saturday, with the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.