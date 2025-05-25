Paul Bissonnette criticized the Carolina Hurricanes for not backing Sebastian Aho in their 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Saturday. The Panthers scored five goals in the third period to take a 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Final.

Bissonnette talked about an incident when Sebastian Aho, the team’s star forward, was attacked by Matthew Tkachuk for Aho’s earlier hit on Sam Reinhart. It happened at 10:30 in the third period, with Florida up 6-1. Tkachuk went after Sebastian Aho and received a roughing penalty and a game misconduct.

Bissonnette, on the NHL on TNT broadcast, said that the Hurricanes showed a lack of response. He pointed out that no Carolina player stepped in when Aho was targeted.

"That's an issue inside the locker room, in my opinion, for Carolina, the fact that ... and Aho get attacked there, and nobody's there to respond," Bissonnette said. "I don't care if it's Bennett or Tkachuk, you got to do something."

Bissonnette said that someone should have done something, mentioning Dmitry Orlov as a player who should have stepped up and taken a few punches if needed.

"The way Orlov played tonight, you go over and handle it," Bissonnette said. "Take a few punches in the head."

The Panthers had to adjust without Sam Reinhart, who missed the game due to a knee injury. Reinhart was injured in Game 2 when Aho made contact with his left knee. He tried to skate off but left for the locker room and didn't return. Coach Paul Maurice said that Reinhart is day-to-day.

Jesper Boqvist replaced Reinhart in the lineup and played well, scoring the goal that started Florida’s third-period run. The Panthers scored five goals in just over 10 minutes. Boqvist had one goal, two assists and finished plus-four.

Reinhart leads the Panthers with 43 goals this season, including playoffs. But Florida scored six goals without Reinhart to move close to a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

Kevin Bieksa shared thoughts about Sebastian Aho

During the Sportsnet broadcast, analyst Kevin Bieksa also talked about the incident between Matthew Tkachuk and Sebastian Aho.

Bieksa pointed out how the Panthers looked united while the Hurricanes didn't. Bieksa noted that all five Panthers players backed Tkachuk, but no Hurricanes stepped in.

"What’s concerning is you don’t see any white jerseys in there,” Bieksa said. "They're a team. They got each other's back.

Now, the Hurricanes face elimination in Game 4, and it will be exciting to see if anyone from the team tackles Matthew Tkachuk.

