Biz bashes Matthew Knies' camp as "gutless" if they reject a $72,000,000 Maple Leafs extension offer

Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette called out Toronto Maple Leafs winger Matthew Knies' camp if they reject a potential $72 million contract offer from the team.

Bissonnette took to X (Twitter) and argued that Wyatt Johnston's deal with the Dallas Stars reflects stronger performance stats over three years, suggesting that Knies' camp should agree to a similar figure.

He proposed an eight-year deal at $9 million per year for Knies, calling it "gutless" if Knies' camp declined.

"Wyatt Johnston got an 8.5m AAV over 5 and his numbers are far more impressive over 3 years. If Knies’ camp doesn’t want to work a deal out around that number it’s bullshit. 8x9 is where I would get. If he doesn’t take that it’s gutless IMO. Look who he plays with. #LeafsForever," Biz wrote.

Wyatt Johnston signed a three-year, $42 million contract with an AAV of $8.4 million with the Stars last month. Knies is in the final year of his three-year, $2.775 million entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs, which has an AAV of $925,000.

According to reports, Knies' camp anticipates a contract extension in the offseason, though no deal is confirmed yet. Knies has accumulated 55 points through 29 goals and 26 assists this season.

Matthew Knies shines as Toronto Maple Leafs downed Tampa Bay Lightning in OT

Matthew Knies shined after scoring a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

Mitch Marner put the Leafs up 1-0 after scoring at 1:13 into the first period. Two minutes later, Knies potted his first goal of the night to extend the lead to 2-0. With less than two minutes remaining in the period, Nick Perbix cut the deficit to 2-1 for the Lightning before heading into the second period.

The second period went goalless. Oliver Njorkstrand tied it 2-2 for Tampa after scoring on the power play 50 seconds into the third period. The Leafs responded, with Matthew Knies scoring on the power play to restore the visitors' lead to 3-2.

At 11:05, Victor Hedman tied it for the Lightning after scoring on the power play and forcing overtime. Knies emerged as the winner for the Leafs with his goal at 2:56 into the extra period.

The Toronto Maple Leafs improved their record to 44-26-4, sitting atop the Atlantic Division with 100 points.

