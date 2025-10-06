Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is currently signed to a four-year, $53 million contract with an annual average value (AAV) of $13.25 million. He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2027-28 season.On a recent episode of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette shared his thoughts on the possibility of Matthews leaving the Maple Leafs for financial reasons after his contract ends.Bissonnette suggested that if Matthews doesn’t elevate his playoff performance, he might look for a higher-paying deal elsewhere, which would be disappointing.So we'll see if he doesn't like elevate his play a little bit more come playoff time and he ends up wanting to leave for more money. It's a little disappointing,&quot; Bissonnette said.&quot;So I think, in a perfect world, you end up on the next one, being able to lock in Matthews for that long, seven, eight-year extension and make him a Toronto Maple Leaf forever, and at that point, he's gonna go down, if he's not already the greatest Toronto Maple Leaf of all time.&quot;&quot;That conversation has to start, because we just, you know, crowned the New NHL goal leader of all time Alex Ovechkin,&quot; he added.Bissonnette noted that Matthews’ current $13.25 million AAV is not unreasonable for a player who scored 69 goals in a season.Auston Matthews opens up about his chemistry with Max Domi on Maple Leafs' top lineAuston Matthews recently shared his thoughts about his chemistry with new top-line linemate Max Domi for the upcoming season.This marks the first time Matthews will play without Mitch Marner, who signed a $96 million deal with the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade this past summer.Matthews said his chemistry with Domi has been strong, and he feels very comfortable with him.&quot;I feel like (the chemistry with Max Domi) has been good. I've played with Max a lot, I'm really comfortable with him. I know the spots that he likes to get into, as well as Knies-y. With each practive we've had, and the more reps we get together, the more comfortable we feel.&quot;Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will be up against the Montreal Canadiens in their season opener at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.