Biz projects massive $12-13 million Connor Bedard extension with Blackhawks after electric start contrasts last year's regression

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:43 GMT
Biz projects massive $12-13 million Connor Bedard extension with Blackhawks after electric start contrasts last year's regression

Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette projected a significant contract for Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard following his impressive start to the new season, a stark contrast to his struggles last year.

Despite it being early in the season, Bedard and the Blackhawks look like a transformed team. After a disappointing previous season, Bedard has emerged as one of Chicago's top performers.

On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette said:

"I don't think there's ever been really a more scrutinized player, because he's coming through this social media era where, I think coming in, he was being compared to a Conor McDavid and Auston Matthews, so there's a lot of pressure."
Biz suggested that Connor Bedard's performance last season fell short of expectations, but believes that he could score 40 goals this season.

"I think this guy could be a 40-goal guy this year. I think he could be a point-per-game player. And I'm at this point happy that he waited to potentially sign a deal, because if he continues to play the way that I've seen through the first three, four games of the season. He's gonna be set to be making 12, 13 million a year."
Bissonnette expressed confidence that if Bedard continues at the same pace, his performance could lead to a contract worth $12-13 million.

And watching Conor Bedard play, I'm pushing my chips in. I've seen five, four, or five games of Bedard this year. I am all in," he added.
Connor Bedard's assist helps the Blackhawks down Ducks in OT

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime. The Hawks moved to fourth in the Central Division standings with a 3-2-2 record.

After two goalless periods, Frank Nazar broke the deadlock, putting the Hawks ahead 1-0 at 9:43 into the third period. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Mason McTavish scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 for the Ducks, forcing overtime.

Ryan Donato scored the winner for the Blackhawks with an assist from Bedard at 2:58 of the extra period. Connor Bedard has amassed seven points through two goals and five assists in seven games this season.

