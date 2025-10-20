Biz projects massive $12-13 million Connor Bedard extension with Blackhawks after electric start contrasts last year's regression

Former NHLer and analyst Paul Bissonnette projected a significant contract for Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard following his impressive start to the new season, a stark contrast to his struggles last year.Despite it being early in the season, Bedard and the Blackhawks look like a transformed team. After a disappointing previous season, Bedard has emerged as one of Chicago's top performers.On the Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Bissonnette said:&quot;I don't think there's ever been really a more scrutinized player, because he's coming through this social media era where, I think coming in, he was being compared to a Conor McDavid and Auston Matthews, so there's a lot of pressure.&quot;Biz suggested that Connor Bedard's performance last season fell short of expectations, but believes that he could score 40 goals this season.&quot;I think this guy could be a 40-goal guy this year. I think he could be a point-per-game player. And I'm at this point happy that he waited to potentially sign a deal, because if he continues to play the way that I've seen through the first three, four games of the season. He's gonna be set to be making 12, 13 million a year.&quot;Bissonnette expressed confidence that if Bedard continues at the same pace, his performance could lead to a contract worth $12-13 million.And watching Conor Bedard play, I'm pushing my chips in. I've seen five, four, or five games of Bedard this year. I am all in,&quot; he added.Connor Bedard's assist helps the Blackhawks down Ducks in OTOn Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime. The Hawks moved to fourth in the Central Division standings with a 3-2-2 record.After two goalless periods, Frank Nazar broke the deadlock, putting the Hawks ahead 1-0 at 9:43 into the third period. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Mason McTavish scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 for the Ducks, forcing overtime.Ryan Donato scored the winner for the Blackhawks with an assist from Bedard at 2:58 of the extra period. Connor Bedard has amassed seven points through two goals and five assists in seven games this season.