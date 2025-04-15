Blackhawks' Connor Bedard highlights his 'No. 1 focus' heading into offseason

Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks are out of the playoffs with a record of 24-46-11. The Hawks are 9-26-5 on the road, and their last game of the season is against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. Now, with the offseason just around the corner, Connor Bedard is making speed his top goal for the offseason.
In a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Blackhawks forward said he always trains hard, but now he wants to train smarter. He plans to learn more about how the body works and how to become a faster skater. His focus will be on improving acceleration and getting quicker in his first few strides.
Bedard wants to work with trainers and study the science behind speed. This includes doing explosive drills and learning how to move his body better. He believes these small changes can help him become a more effective player.
“Change it up a bit,” Bedard said on Friday, via chicagotribune.com. “I always work super hard, I think working extra smart and doing everything, (but) the big thing for me is just increasing my speed. That’s going to be my No. 1 focus, and I’m talking to a lot of people and trying to figure out the science behind that.
"I think I can make a lot of gains this summer. (I’m) not focused on that yet, but when it does come, it could be a good summer for me.”
Speed is an important part of the Blackhawks’ rebuild. This summer, Bedard isn’t trying to change everything. He just wants to build on his strengths and become quicker. He believes focusing on speed will help him take another step forward.
Connor Bedard shared thoughts on Patrick Maroon’s last game in the NHL
Patrick Maroon played his final NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday against the Winnipeg Jets, ending in a 5-4 shootout loss.
Connor Bedard shared his thoughts on Maroon, saying he was a fun person to be around. Bedard also praised Maroon's experience and leadership in the locker room.
“He's been awesome," Connor Bedard said. "Such an enjoyable person to be around. Obviously, his experience in the league. ... he can teach us a lot of things. But I think just the laughs he brings and energy he brings to the room, he's just a guy that everyone wants to be around.”
After the game, Bedard posted a message for Maroon on Instagram.
Maroon ends his career with 126 goals and 197 assists in 848 games. He won three Stanley Cups, one with the St. Louis Blues and two with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
