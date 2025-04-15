Blackhawks' Frank Nazar reveals puzzling conversation with teammates after scoring shootout winner against Canadiens

Frank Nazar scored the game winning shootout goal for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. However, he had a confusing moment with his teammates after the goal. The referees first ruled the attempt a miss, but video review showed the puck got stuck in the back of the net. So, the call was later overturned and the goal was deemed valid.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"I went through the line, I gave everybody fist-bumps, and everybody was like, 'What are you doing?'," Frank Nazar said (via Ben Pope).

Frank Nazar asked Nick Foligno if the puck went in and Foligno said no.

"I get on the bench and go up to Fliggy and say, 'I scored, right?' He goes, 'No, nice try, bro.'" Nazar said.

Ad

Nazar was sure he had scored and didn’t understand the reaction.

"I'm like, 'What?! I scored! I know I scored!'" Nazar added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Frank Nazar’s shootout goal was the only goal scored in the shootout and it gave Chicago the win after a tight game.

Nazar also had a goal and an assist during regulation. Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves for Chicago, who are 3-1-1 in their last five games.

Montreal's rookie Ivan Demidov had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut. He became one of the youngest Canadiens players to score in his first game. The Canadiens needed the win to secure their playoff spot but came up short.

Ad

The Canadiens now lead Columbus Blue Jackets by four points for the final playoff spot. Columbus has one game in hand. Montreal plays its last regular-season game Wednesday against Carolina.

Frank Nazar talked about facing the Habs

Alex Newhook scored the first goal at 6:00 of the first period with Ivan Demidov's helper from the corner. This gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. Demidov scored the second goal at 13:32 after picking up a loose puck off the boards to make it 2-0.

Ad

Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Chicago at 18:40, cutting the Habs lead to 2-1. Following this, Frank Nazar tied the game at 16:41 of the second.

"They needed to win this game to secure a playoff spot, so you know that they’re going to come out hard," Nazar said, via NHL.com. "We knew that, so we just prepared and had a routine going into the game, a plan."

Lukas Reichel gave Chicago a 3-2 lead in the third. Juraj Slafkovsky tied the game at 17:03 after redirecting a shot from Cole Caufield, taking the game to a shootout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama