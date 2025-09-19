  • home icon
Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson gets 100% real about Connor Bedard contract talks

By Ankit Kumar
Published Sep 19, 2025 17:32 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
yle Davidson spoke about Connor Bedard’s contract extension (Source: Imagn)

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke about Connor Bedard’s contract talks. The Hawks' Calder Trophy winner is in the last year of his three-year rookie contract. He is eligible to sign an extension from July 1, but both sides haven't inked a deal.

On Friday, Davidson told the media that there is nothing to worry about. He explained that the team and the player both want the same outcome.

“It’s nothing we’re actively working on right now, but Connor’s mentioned it and I’ll say it: I have zero concern about where that’s headed," Davidson said, via Charlie Roumeliotis on X.
"He wants to be here for a long time, we want him here for a long time, we’re going to make that happen.”
Bedard is already Chicago’s top young player. He scored 61 points in his rookie year despite an injury. Last season, he played all 82 games and had 67 points. So, he has shown the potential that he carries. In the next few seasons, if the Blackhawks management builds a competitive team around him, his production could take a major jump.

Earlier on Tuesday, Connor Bedard also spoke about his contract situation with the Hawks. He said the talks are not stressful for him, and both sides are comfortable with progress.

"It’s nothing crazy," Bedard said, via NHL.com, "We’re both comfortable with where we’re at. They know I want to be there; I know they want me. So, it’s really not on my mind that much, and I just think when it happens, it’ll happen."

So, right now, Bedard wants to focus on playing hockey this season. The 2025-26 season will start in less than a month's time.

Connor Bedard took lessons from his sophomore season

Earlier this month, while speaking to the media during the NHL and PA's North American player media tour, Connor Bedard spoke his mind. He said he learned a lot from his first full 82-game NHL season.

And so, the biggest thing for him is finding the balance.

"My rookie year, I got hurt (39 games) in," Bedard said, via NHL.com, "... So, I think getting to play 82 last year for me was great, because you (figure out) what makes you feel best. I think that was so great for me just to learn.
"The best players in the NHL, they’re not going to be their best every game, but they’re up there most games, so, that’s something that really is going to benefit me.”

In the 2025-26 season, new coach Jeff Blashill will lead the group. So, he and Connor Bedard will aim for improvement after the Hawks missed the playoffs for five straight years.

