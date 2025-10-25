  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Blackhawks HC Jeff Blashill makes his thoughts clear on Lukas Reichel trade to Canucks

Blackhawks HC Jeff Blashill makes his thoughts clear on Lukas Reichel trade to Canucks

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Oct 25, 2025 22:00 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights - Source: Imagn
Blackhawks HC Jeff Blashill makes his thoughts clear on Lukas Reichel trade to Canucks - Source: Imagn

Five years after drafting forward Lukas Reichel 17th overall, the Chicago Blackhawks traded him to the Vancouver Canucks. The Haws have received a 2027 fourth-round pick in return, which can become their asset for future trades.

Ad

Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill shared his thoughts on the trade.

"We had tough conversations, and I thought he handled it like a complete pro," Blashill said, via reporter Ben Pope on X. "I certainly wish him the best of luck.
"Sometimes you can thrive in different opportunities, and honestly, I hope for him that's the case. He wasn't going to get that same opportunity here. We had made decisions, obviously, where we had other guys ahead."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lukas Reichel had four points in five games this season, which included a two-goal and three-point game against the St. Louis Blues earlier this month. Vancouver hopes he can develop and take the next step in his career. Canucks GM Patrik Allvin praised his speed, saying,

"You can see that speed in his game," Allvin said. "We definitely believe that he has the ability to [play center] here, and we’ll definitely give it a try here."
Ad

Allvin first saw Reichel in Berlin back in 2020, when he was drafted. Speaking about this, he praised his competitiveness, skill set, and ability to skate, saying,

"You've been waiting to see if this guy would be able to take it to the next level and establish himself as an NHL player,"

The trade also helps Vancouver fill gaps from injured forwards. Their offense is struggling with injuries to center Teddy Blueger and Filip Chytil. Additionally, forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Nils Hoglander are also injured. So, Lukas Reichel, whose ice time was limited to below 10 minutes in Chicago, can get time there.

Ad

Lukas Reichel's last game in the Blackhawks jersey

In his last game for the Chicago Blackhawks, Lukas Reichel had an assist in their 3-2 win over Tampa Bay. He played about 11 minutes and finished with a -1 rating. Reichel assisted on Ryan Donato's second-period goal at 10:41, giving the Hawks a 2-1 lead. Later, Donato scored his second goal twice, with 54 seconds left on the clock, to secure two points for his team.

Ad

Coach Jeff Blashill praised his team, saying:

"I thought we worked extremely hard, I thought we competed extremely hard,"

Tampa Bay’s Ryan McDonagh and Jake Guentzel scored to keep the game close. But the Blackhawks kept blocking shots to stay in the game.

About the author
Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications