Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill praised Connor Bedard’s winning drive and his all-around attitude.Bedard has six points in five games this season (two goals and four assists). It includes a three-assist performance in the Blackhawks’ 8–3 win over the St. Louis Blues in the last game. Chicago currently has a 2-2-1 on the year.Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks, Blashill highlighted Bedard's competitiveness. Jeff Blashill said,&quot;I can't say enough good things about him as a person, his competitiveness, his want to be a great player.&quot;Blashill said, &quot;He wants to win more than anything else.He wants to win more than score points, he wants to win more than getting accolades. He just wants to win. ““He's 100% bought in. He accepts coaching, whether privately or in front of the team because he knows that's part of the importance of building that good culture. We've got guys that want to win.&quot;Bedard is coming off a solid season where he got 23 goals and posted 67 points in 82 games.This is the last season of his entry-level deal, with restricted free agency awaiting him next summer.Connor Bedard wants to &quot;win&quot; for BlackhawksSpeaking after the team’s dominant 8-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday during TNT’s postgame show, Bedard emphasized the group’s mindset and growing identity.He said the team needs to continue building its identity and defining who they want to be. Bedard believes they can play with energy and compete every night with a young and fast roster .“We want to win. We don't want to win in three years. We want to win now. We just got to work hard and play our game and not kind of deviate from that. When you win some, you lose some, but if we stick to what we are, then I think we'll be good.&quot; Connor Bedard said, (2:09 onwards)Connor Bedard also spoke about the team’s biggest strength, noting that their young team, speed, and energy make them a tough opponent.