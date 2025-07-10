Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane shares advice for Connor Bedard to help elevate his game

Connor Bedard is only 19, but he already plays a key role for Chicago Blackhawks. He had a strong rookie season and followed it up with 67 points in his second year. Bedard scored 23 goals and 44 assists in 82 games. He averaged 20 minutes of ice time and played on the top line.

Ad

Now, Bedard has received some advice from a former Blackhawk. Patrick Kane, who now plays for Detroit Red Wings, shared his thoughts on ESPN Chicago on July 10. Kane reflected on his early NHL years and pointed out that playing as a winger was slightly easier than playing center.

"For me, I was a smaller player. The demand is a little bit easier compared to a center. I think it’s beneficial to play different positions and kind of learn everything," Kane said.

Ad

Trending

Kane said this after pointing out that it took him time to settle into the league.

“It’s a tough league to get adjusted to. I went through my growing pains,” Kane said.

He believes many young players don’t get time to develop before being expected to perform. Even so, he is confident in Bedard’s future

“I don’t think there’s any concern about him,” he said.

Ad

He added that Bedard looks committed to staying in Chicago, which he sees as a good sign.

“I think he's got a great career ahead of him and it looks like he wants to be a Blackhawk for a long time,” he added.

Kane also mentioned the Blackhawks’ strong group of prospects and draft picks. He believes some of those young players will develop and help the team in the future.

Ad

Kane ended by praising Bedard’s performance at such a young age.

“For an 18-year-old, the type of season he’s had, it’s pretty incredible,” he said.

Patrick Kane believes Connor Bedard will continue to improve with more experience and time in the league.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Hawks Philipp Kurashev's comments on Connor Bedard

Philipp Kurashev, who recently signed with San Jose Sharks after five years with Chicago Blackhawks, spoke about the pressure Connor Bedard faces. He said the Blackhawks and the league expect a lot from him. Kurashev praised Bedard for staying calm and handling everything well.

"It is amazing. He does a good job with [the pressure]." Kurashev said as quoted by NHL insider Max Miller on X.

Ad

Kurashev also mentioned they are good friends and support each other.

Expand Tweet

Right from his rookie year, Connor Bedard has faced tremendous pressure off the ice, like the Corey Perry incident and critique from analyst Anson Carter. On the other hand, The Blackhawks have so far failed to build a strong team around Bedard, which is also not making things easy for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama