Blackhawks' Luke Richardson gets candid about Patrick Kane's return to Chicago in opposition colors 

Patrick Kane will return to the United Center, this time donning the colors of the Detroit Red Wings. Kane, a Chicago Blackhawks icon, will step onto familiar ice in opposition colors for the first time since his trade last year.

Chicago coach Luke Richardson, reflecting on Kane's imminent return, acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment:

"You know him, he's going to rise to the occasion of the big stage."

Kane himself anticipates a warm reception from the Chicago faithful.

"I expect a hero's welcome," he said, revealing his emotional readiness for the occasion. "It'll be emotional, for sure. I think I might shed a tear."

With emotions running high, Kane humorously quipped:

"I've got a feeling we're going to have to delay the game a little bit for it."

Amid the fanfare surrounding Kane's homecoming, the Blackhawks will also pay tribute to Chris Chelios, a defensive stalwart whose impact on the franchise is undeniable. The pre-game ceremony, featuring a panel discussion with hockey luminaries and the retirement of Chelios' jersey, adds more excitement to an already monumental occasion.

Sunday's game promises to be a reminder of Kane's enduring legacy in Chicago and the mark he has left on the franchise.

A look at Patrick Kane's career and time playing with the Blackhawks

During his remarkable 16-year tenure with the Blackhawks, Patrick Kane showcased unparalleled skill, accumulating an impressive stat line of 1,225 points, comprised of 446 goals and 779 assists. Kane's contributions played a pivotal role in the Blackhawks securing three NHL Stanley Cup championships, proof of his leadership on the ice.

Alongside team accomplishments, Kane won numerous individual trophies, including the prestigious Conn Smythe, Art Ross, Hart, Pearson and Calder trophies, shaping his status as one of the game's elite players.

Patrick Kane's point total of 1,225 in a Blackhawks uniform ranks second in franchise history, trailing only the legendary Stan Mikita, who amassed 1,426 points over his entire tenure with the team.

Additionally, Kane holds the distinction of being second in franchise history for assists, behind Mikita, and third for goals scored, trailing Mikita and Bobby Hull. His legacy as a Blackhawks icon is etched in the annals of hockey history and fans are excited for his return more than ever.