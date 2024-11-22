Blackhawks' Luke Richardson makes his feelings known after Connor Bedard's line combined for zero SOG

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson expressed his thoughts on Connor Bedard and his linemates' performance during Thursday's game against the Florida Panthers.

Despite the Blackhawks winning 3-1, Bedard, along with linemates Jason Dickinson and Joey Anderson on the top line, struggled to make an impact, finishing the night with no shots on goal.

However, Richardson acknowledged Connor Bedard's efforts and noted that he handled his defensive responsibilities well:

"We didn’t get him here to be a defensive specialist, but the responsibility of playing against good lines comes first. ... He did everything right on the defensive side."

Netminder Petr Mrazek had a solid performance between the pipes, making 32 saves in the Blackhawks win. Richardson praised Mrazek, who helped the Hawks withstand the pressure and find opportunities to break out.

"Yeah, it was really good,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson via NHL .com. “I think we’ve done well against some of the top teams, and obviously this is the top team, and they don’t let up."

"From the first shift it was pressure, even at the start of the second [they] put us under some pressure, but Petr was excellent to give us a chance to break out of those pressure points. I thought special teams were great, and that was the difference," he added.

With the win, the Blackhawks improved to 7-12-1 and are seventh in the Central Division with 15 points after 20 games.

Blackhawks beat Panthers comprehensively despite zero shots from Connor Bedard's line

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 at home in United Center.

Teuvo Teravainen scored first for the Hawks at 2:46 of the first period, marking the only goal for the team in that period. In the second period, Craig Smith increased the Hawks' lead, but Sam Reinhart brought the score to 2-1 for the Panthers.

With less than a minute left before the final buzzer, Nick Foligno sealed the game with an empty-net goal. Foligno finished the night with two points for the Hawks.

Connor Bedard, who has 15 points this season, will aim to add to his tally when the team faces the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

