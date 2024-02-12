Blackhawks' Luke Richardson provides major update on Connor Bedard's injury status

Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Luke Richardson shared a hopeful update regarding star forward Connor Bedard's injury status. Blackhawks NHL insider Charlie Roumeliotis relayed Richardson's announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

"Luke Richardson said Connor Bedard will wear a non-contact jersey the rest of the week but they’re hoping he can be cleared for practice next week. #Blackhawks"

This is a positive development for Blackhawks supporters eagerly awaiting Bedard's return to the ice. Bedard was recently at the All-Star game as a guest rather than a participant. He was captured interacting with Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and Colorado Avalance captain Nathan MacKinnon.

The 18-year-old phenom suffered a fractured jaw during the Blackhawks' Jan. 5 matchup against the New Jersey Devils. The game ended in a 4-2 defeat for Chicago. Before the injury, Bedard dominated the ice, emerging as a frontrunner for the Calder Trophy. He had an impressive stat line of 15 goals and 33 points in just 39 appearances during the 2023-24 season.

The injury occurred when Bedard absorbed a heavy open-ice hit from Brendan Smith midway through the first period. It forced him to exit the game and head straight to the locker room. Despite his early departure, Bedard managed to log 3 minutes and 5 seconds of ice time before being sidelined.

Connor Bedard's presence at All-Star game

Despite being named to the roster, the Chicago Blackhawks' top pick in the 2023 NHL draft fractured his jaw before the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. However, Bedard had resumed skating on Jan. 15.

Despite his injury setback, Bedard participated as a special guest passer in the All-Star Skills event. He expressed gratitude at the All-Stars game for being part of such a prestigious event:

"It's good. I mean, obviously not doing a lot but taking it all in. Just watching these guys is a lot of fun. Obviously being in Toronto, a pretty big hockey market, it’s cool to see the turnout. It's fun.

"Of course, you want to be [playing in the All-Star Game], but I'm grateful to be here and I get to enjoy it."

Despite missing game time, Connor Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 33 points. Minnesota Wild's defenseman Brock Faber holds the second position with 31 points (four goals, 27 assists) in 51 games. Marco Rossi and Adam Fantilli occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 28 and 27 points each.