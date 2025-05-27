  • home icon
  Blackhawks' new HC Jeff Blashill makes his feelings known on replacing Anders Sorensen - "The exact job that I wanted"

Blackhawks' new HC Jeff Blashill makes his feelings known on replacing Anders Sorensen - "The exact job that I wanted"

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 27, 2025 18:08 GMT
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes - Source: Imagn
Blackhawks introduced Jeff Blashill as their new head coach (Credits: IMAGN)

The Chicago Blackhawks introduced Jeff Blashill as their 42nd coach on Tuesday. He started his press conference by thanking the Blackhawks leadership team - comprising Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner and Kyle Davidson - for giving him the chance to lead the team.

"Just want to start by thanking Danny Wirtz, Jaime Faulkner, Kyle Davidson and his management group for this great, great opportunity," Blashill said.

Blashill also thanked the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, where he was an assistant coach for three years. He gave his appreciation to Jeff Vinik, Julien BriseBois and John Cooper for allowing him to take on this new job.

The new Blackhawks coach said his latest assignment was the right fit for him.

"As I said, for me, this was a great opportunity, and every single coaching job in the NHL is a great job," Blashill said. "But for me, this job, at this moment, with this team, was the exact job that I wanted, and for a multitude of reasons."

Before Tampa, Jeff Blashill coached the Detroit Red Wings for seven seasons with a 204-261-72 record. Detroit made the playoffs in their first season but missed in the next six.

Blackhawks GM shares a mutual vision with Jeff Blashill

General Manager Kyle Davidson said Jeff Blashill brings strong experience. Davidson noted that Blashill has worked well with young players. He said that fits the Chicago Blackhawks’s plan for the future.

"Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage," Davidson said, via NHL.com.
"He's thrived when in a position to develop young players ... capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future."

Blashill takes over for Anders Sorensen - who was the interim coach for 56 games last season - after Luke Richardson was fired in December. Under Sorensen, the team went 17-30-9. The Blackhawks finished last season 25-46-11 and missed the playoffs again, the second season for forward Connor Bedard.

Jeff Blashill now leads a young Blackhawks team in need of growth and consistency. The team hopes his experience helps the rebuild stay on track.

