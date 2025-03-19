Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks suffered another blowout loss on Tuesday night at home by a score of 6–2 at the hands of the Seattle Kraken.

The Hawks' fifth consecutive loss dropped their record to 20-39-9 on the season. Stuck at 49 points, they are ahead of only the 32nd-place San Jose Sharks (45 points).

Chicago got off to a great start, with a 2–0 lead late in the first period. The lead was then cut in half when Wyatt Kaiser cut to the net leading to Nick Foligno and Landon Slaggert attempting to jam in the loose puck among the chaos in the Kraken crease. Foligno thought the puck crossed the line, however, it was ruled no goal on the ice and the play was not reviewed. Seattle took that momentum and went on to score five unanswered goals, en route to victory.

After the game, Foligno was asked about the play and expressed his displeasure with the call and non-review. Blackhawks reporter Charlie Roumeliotis shared the captain's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"I guess it's not reviewable because of, I don't know, whatever the criteria is that it didn't meet," Foligno said. "Like I mentioned to him, I just don't understand why he would jump on top of the net. We all know the camera angle comes from up top, right? So it just doesn't make a lot of sense to me, and it would have clearly shown the goal, especially because Eberle grabs it and literally puts it on top of the goalie. It is what it is. You can't allow a goal — 2 goals — right after that though, that's the bigger issue."

It was another frustrating sequence for Nick Foligno and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nick Foligno remains productive despite another losing season

The Chicago Blackhawks' lack of success cannot be attributed to the play and effort of captain Nick Foligno.

Foligno is having another strong season, having produced 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 64 games, which ranks fifth on the team in point scoring. He also continues to provide leadership and a physical presence having laid 161 hits on the campaign.

He's providing as good of a value as fans could have hoped for on the two-year, $9,000,000 contract extension he signed last season.

Foligno and the Blackhawks will look to snap a five-game losing streak at home on Thursday night against the LA Kings. The puck drops at 8:30 p.m. EST at the United Center.

