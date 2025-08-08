Former NHLer Blake Wheeler recently shared his thoughts on the Winnipeg Jets’ decision to strip him of the captaincy and buy out the final year of his contract.

Wheeler served as the Jets’ captain from 2016 to 2022 and was reportedly shocked and humiliated by the move. After 16 NHL seasons, 12 with the Jets, he decided to hang up his skates last month.

NHL @NHL Blake Wheeler is calling it a career after 1,172 games! 👏 Best of luck in retirement, Blake!

In an interview with the Free Press, Wheeler reflected on his time with the Jets, acknowledging that it wasn’t always smooth. Despite the captaincy loss and contract buyout, he holds no grudges.

“I feel great about everything,” he said. “What I love is that I have great relationships with my teammates there, I have a great relationship with (Jets governor and co-owner) Mark Chipman. Those are the things that matter to me," Wheeler said.

He added:

“I feel like I maximized my time in Winnipeg. I gave everything I had to that team, for sure. When it’s your time to go, it’s your time to go. To me, that’s the thing I’m grateful for. That they’re on a great trajectory and I left on great terms — and I can still cheer for them. I just want the best for that team and that organization, always.”

The Winnipeg Jets brought out the final year of Wheeler's $8.25 million contract, freeing up $5.5 million in cap space for the 2023-24 season, leaving a $2.75 million cap hit for two seasons.

Blake Wheeler's Rangers stint was cut short due to injury

After the Winnipeg Jets bought out Blake Wheeler’s contract, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers. A serious leg injury cut his Rangers tenure short, limiting him to 54 regular-season games.

Wheeler returned in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers in May, logging 9:18 of ice time. However, it was his only playoff appearance, as he was scratched for later games and hinted at retirement after the Rangers’ elimination.

Blake Wheeler was drafted No. 5 overall by the now-defunct Phoenix Coyotes in the 2004 NHL draft. Apart from the Jets and Rangers, Wheeler also played three seasons with the Boston Bruins and one with the Atlanta Thrashers.

Wheeler accumulated 943 career points through 321 goals and 622 assists in 1,172 games.

