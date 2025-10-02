"Blessed and beyond grateful": Taylor Hall and wife Rachel introduce newborn Chance Henry to the world

This week, Carolina Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall and his wife, Rachel, welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Chance Henry. On Wednesday, Rachel announced the arrival with a heartwarming Instagram carousel filled with photos and clips from the family’s first days with Chance.One photo showed baby Chance swaddled in a hospital blanket sleeping in his bassinet. Another captured Taylor cradling his newborn son in the hospital room. A close-up shot showed Chance wrapped in a white-and-blue hospital blanket.“Chance Henry Hall 🩵 09/29 so beyond blessed and grateful for our boys,” Rachel captioned the post.The carousel also featured Chance resting on a cozy green-and-white checkered blanket dressed in a soft cream onesie and knit hat. In an adorable monet, Taylor was seen introducing Chance to his big brother Stetson who leaned down to kiss baby Chance. Another sweet clip showed toddler Stetson carefully offering his baby brother a pacifier. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor and Rachel got engaged during a trip to Nantucket in June 2021. They tied the knot the following summer celebrating their wedding at Graydon Manor Hall in Ontario in July 2022. Rachel, from Oakville, Ontario, studied at Queen’s University and has worked in the hospitality industry. Their first son, Stetson Rush Hall, was born in October 2023.Taylor Hall opened up on his time in ChicagoEarlier this year, Taylor Hall was traded along with Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster deal involving the Hurricanes, Avalanche and Blackhawks. Carolina acquired Hall and Rantanen while Colorado picked up Jack Drury, Martin Necas and draft picks. Chicago received a third-round pick for Hall and retained half of Rantanen’s salary.Later in an interview with The Athletic. Hall admitted he had been frustrated with his limited playing time in Chicago.“They were on a different timeline than my career was,” Hall explained. “I wanted to play more. They wanted to play young guys and give others opportunities up the lineup. It was what it was.”Hall acknowledged the Blackhawks’ focus on younger players but felt he had earned more ice time. While he doubted whether he was part of Chicago’s long-term plans, he spoke highly of his time there.“I still had a lot of respect for the people in Chicago, and I loved being a Blackhawk and living in the city,” he said. “It just worked out the way it did.”Taylor Hall eventually inked a three-year deal worth $9.5 million on April 30 during the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to remain with the Hurricanes.