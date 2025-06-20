Blockbuster Oilers-Bruins mock trade involving Jeremy Swayman receives NHL Twitter's complete disapproval - "Very bad for Boston"

NHL fans on social media expressed strong disapproval of a proposed blockbuster trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins discussed on the "What Chaos!" podcast, hosted by Pete Blackburn and DJ Bean.

The mock trade suggested the Oilers would acquire goaltender Jeremy Swayman (seven-year, $8.25 million), along with a 2026 first-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Mason Lohrei.

In return, the Bruins would receive restricted free agent defenseman Evan Bouchard and goaltender Stuart Skinner (one year, $2.6 million).

Fans quickly voiced their objections to the trade on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing its structure and value.

One tweeted:

"I would hope Boston says no to a trade that is very bad for Boston."

Another chimed in:

"Yes to this deal. Swaymans deal killed the culture in the Bruins locker room. I’d trade him for a bag of practice pucks."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"We don’t want them lol. Every Swayman to Edmonton trade proposal involves Skinner and spare parts. Bouchard is significant but does nothing to address the Bruins nonexistent forward core. Give us Savoie+ and take the full contract, then I’m at least listening," a third fan posted.

"This is embarrassingly terrible. This is Jimmy Murphy bad. You guys that desperate for clicks? Sad" another wrote.

"HELLLLLLLL NO, we dont need D lol f--k bouchard, thats a terrible deal, only way swayman goes is if draisaitl is part of that deal," one X user posted.

"As a B’s fan, I say ewww. That’s terrible. Bouchard is fkn brutal in his own end yet will command $10 million. And Skinner probably wouldn’t be a starter in Providence behind Dipietro and Bussi. That package would cost Draisaital (with B’s adding additional picks, like #7 in 25)," another chimed in.

Evan Bouchard expected to sign long-term contract with Oilers

Evan Bouchard, currently a restricted free agent, is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Edmonton Oilers. According to NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Oilers resumed contract negotiations with him this week, aiming to secure an eight-figure deal.

"Evan Bouchard also needs a new contract," Pagnotta said. "Those talks will also pick up this week. He’ll crack 8 figures on his next deal."

Bouchard, drafted No. 10 overall by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL draft, has been with the club for the last six seasons. He accumulated 23 points through seven goals and 16 assists in 22 games in the playoffs.

