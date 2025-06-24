Blockbuster trade package for Lightning to land Connor McDavid floated by analyst, $76M star highlighted as 'centerpiece' of deal

Until Connor McDavid officially puts pen to paper on a new contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the hockey world is going to continue to speculate about his future.

A second consecutive loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals has raised questions that have never come up throughout McDavid's time in Edmonton.

Now 10 years into his NHL career and still without a Stanley Cup, could he bolt elsewhere in search of a championship, a la LeBron James? Speculation in recent weeks has risen about the Tampa Bay Lightning as a potential landing spot should he indeed become available.

On Tuesday, team reporter Jay Recher broke down what a package to acquire Connor McDavid could look like for the Bolts via trade, which centered around star center Brayden Point. He shared the clip with all of the details on X (formerly Twitter).

"So what would that package look like? What would a trade for Connor McDavid look like? So I think when you look at this deal, Brayden Point, he would be the centerpiece of this deal; obviously, you need a big gem going back. The next piece is Isaac Howard, Hobey-Baker winner, highly touted prospect that is not going to sign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's gonna jump right into that starting lineup for Edmonton," Recher said.

"The third guy would be a guy like Jack Finley. More help up the middle, more size, help your middle-six. And then I think Erik Cernak. Right-handed shot on the blue line, $5.2 million," Recher added.

McDavid is entering the final season of the eight-year, $100,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Oilers in 2015. Meanwhile, Point has five years remaining on the eight-year, $76,000,000 extension he inked with the Lightning in 2019.

Spittin' Chiclets started the Connor McDavid to Tampa Bay rumors

Following another loss in the finals and uncertainty around his contract situation, the idea of a trade sending Connor McDavid to the Lightning was first brought up by the guys on Spittin' Chiclets one day after the Game 6 defeat.

Here was what Matt Murley had to say in a clip they shared on X.

"So, a pretty wild rumor I heard this morning. McDavid to a team that starts with the letter T: Tampa. And it was not Toronto Biz. That was the rumor I heard," Murley said.

This was the first mention of McDavid being linked to Tampa Bay, which has, of course, grown legs and become a talking point for hockey fans.

The 28-year-old can officially sign an extension starting on July 1, 2025. However, we all know that the longer this process plays out, the louder it's going to get.

