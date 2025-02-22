Columbus Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner will play his first game of the season on Saturday when he faces the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blue Jackets captain has been out since October 9 after shoulder surgery, missing 56 games this season.

Jenner got injured during a preseason practice on October 4 when he slid into the boards. He had hoped to return for Columbus' first outdoor game.

“To have that happen at the end of camp was hard," Jenner said, via NHL.com."and here we are four months and a bit later finally getting to be out there with these guys that you had so much fun with in training camp, and with a special group here. So to watch them battle their (butts) off all year to get to this point, I can’t wait to join them.”

Now, Jenner will play one week before the team’s Stadium Series game against Detroit on March 1.

“I was joking with some of the guys that I don’t remember what my game-day routine is,” Jenner said, via NHL.com. “I’m super excited. Super pumped. It’s been a long road.”

Boone Jenner leads Columbus in all-time games played (715) and is third in goals (192) and points (364). Last season, he had 35 points in 58 games.

However, Jenner is not the only player returning. Kirill Marchenko and Dante Fabbro will also play after missing time. In the meantime, the Blue Jackets also called up Joe LaBate, who last played in the NHL in 2017.

There's hope for Blue Jackets with Boone Jenner's return despite the team's injury situation

Upon his return, captain Boone Jenner will help the Columbus Blue Jackets stay in the playoff race. The team has a 26-22-8 record and is fourth in the Metropolitan Division and they will try to retain their playoff spot in the 26 games left.

Injuries have been a problem. Kevin Labanc is out for the season after shoulder surgery. Owen Sillinger will also miss the rest of the year with a knee injury. Johnny Gaudreau was another big loss after an accident on August 29.

Despite these setbacks, Columbus is still in contention. Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly reacted positively to Boone Jenner's return.

“He’s our leader, and not only that, but he's an example, and he plays his butt off,” Kuraly said, via NHL.com. “He’s only going to help us, so we're excited to have him back. He can do almost everything situationally. … We love having around happy. Happy to have him back.”

The Blue Jackets were on a four-game losing streak before the break and they will aim to end it.

