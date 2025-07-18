Blue Jackets' GM Don Waddell breaks silence after Yegor Chinakhov requests trade amid miscommunication with coach

Yegor Chinakhov asked for a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, a request shared by his agent, Shumi Babaev. After it became public on Thursday, general manager Don Waddell responded.
Waddell said he already knew about Chinakhov’s concerns.
“I’m surprised (agent Shumi Babaev) went public. But I’m not surprised because we’ve talked about it,” Waddell said (via The Athletic).
Chinakhov recently shared that he had problems with coach Dean Evason. He said a trade could help him improve.
“I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season,” Chinakhov said via his agent on X. “I would be glad to have a trade. I would like to move to a different location.”
Waddell also explained why the forward’s role changed. After returning from a back injury, Chinakhov struggled to perform.
“When he came back, he was not the Chinakhov we were hoping he was,” Waddell said. “He got healthy scratched at the end of the season.”
Waddell admitted that the situation was difficult but said he won’t rush into a deal.
“He has value. I will talk to teams. I have talked to teams. But I’m not just going to trade him because you said to trade him,” he added.
Chinakhov still wants to play in the NHL.
'“As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here,” he said.
The Russian winger has played only for Columbus in the NHL. He was drafted 21st by the team in 2020. He has 71 points in 175 regular-season games. Chinakhov has a $2.1 million cap hit through the 2025–26 season. He will be a restricted free agent after that.
Yegor Chinakhov linked to Blackhawks amid trade rumors
Trade rumors around Yegor Chinakhov are gaining attention after his trade request. The 24-year-old forward has a strong shot and can support the offense.
“He has a great shot, which is his ace tool,” NHL insider Vinnie Parise wrote via The Hockey News.
Teams looking for young forwards might be interested.
“There is some upside to his game,” Parise added.
The Chicago Blackhawks could be one of those teams. They are rebuilding and may give Chinakhov a chance.
“Chicago may be a good landing spot for him to rejuvenate his career,” Parise said.
A fresh start could help Yegor Chinakhov get more ice time and improve his game.
