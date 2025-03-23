Blue Jackets injury update: Sean Monahan & Erik Gudbranson poised to make big comebacks following lengthy absences

Columbus Blue Jackets center Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson will make their returns to the lineup on Monday night in New York against the Islanders.

Ad

Both players have missed significant time with their respective injuries and will be key reinforcements for a Blue Jackets team that's dropped six consecutive games and is fighting for their playoff lives.

Monahan suffered a wrist injury back on January 7 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and suffered a setback on January 25, causing him to miss the last 28 games. Gudbranson injured his shoulder way back on October 15 against the Florida Panthers which required him to undergo surgery and miss 66 games.

Ad

Trending

Head coach Dean Evason confirmed after Sunday's practice that both of his veteran players are ready to return. Blue Jackets reporter Mark Schieg shared Evason's comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"Both are ready to go. No restrictions," Evason reportedly said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The return of Sean Monahan and Erik Gudbranson comes at the most important time of the season for Columbus (71 points). They sit four points behind the Montreal Canadiens (75 points) in the chase for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus' number one centerman is in the first season of a five-year, $27.5 million contract signed with the Blue Jackets during free agency of 2024, while the depth blueliner is in the third season of a four-year, $16 million deal signed in 2022.

Ad

Sean Monahan had a tremendous first half of the season

In his first season as a Columbus Blue Jacket, Sean Monahan was putting up some of the best statistics of his career.

The 30-year-old had registered 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games, which had him ranked among the top 30 in league scoring prior to the injury. This was just the second time in his 13-year career to date that Monahan has produced at a point-per-game clip. His 14 goals are also the most he's scored since the 19 he tallied during the 2019-20 campaign.

Ad

Sean Monahan will reunite on the top line with Kirill Marchenko and Dmitry Voronkov on his wings. The trio showed tremendous chemistry to begin the year all producing in the point-per-game range.

Monahan and Gudbranson will make their returns to the lineup on Monday night in New York against the Islanders. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at UBS Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama