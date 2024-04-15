Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson posts Instagram story - "Jesus is king, and I'm not him"

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson's recent Instagram story reflects his deep faith and resilience during a tough period.

Despite facing a season-ending injury, he finds strength and inspiration through his belief in Jesus. Johnson's IG story's analogy of the rainy season leading to sunny weather signifies his hope for better times ahead.

Kent Johnson's Instagram story reads:

"Jesus is king, and I'm not him. I can't even spell and lift light in the jim. All jokes aside, I realize through him I'm coming back better, After rainy season, he brings sunny weather"

Kent Johnson's season ended early due to an upper-body injury suffered against the New York Rangers on Feb. 28. Following the injury, he was placed on injured reserve due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Last month, Johnson underwent surgery to address the injury. The club later announced that he's expected to have a full recovery within the next six months.

How Kent Johnson has fared with the Blue Jackets

Before sustaining the season-ending injury, Johnson had recorded 16 points through six goals and 10 assists in 42 games for the Blue Jackets.

Johnson was drafted No. 5 overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL draft. This marked his third season with the franchise. Last term, the 21-year-old forward had his best campaign of 40 points, accumulated through 16 goals and 24 assists, in 79 games.

Before his draft and joining the Blue Jackets, Kent Johnson had a two-season stint with the University of Michigan. He scored 64 points, through 17 goals and 47 assists, from 2020-22 with Michigan.

Moreover, Johnson also represented Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he racked up five points through a goal and four assists in as many games. Overall, Johnson, in his brief three-year stint, has garnered 59 points through 22 goals and 37 assists in 130 games.