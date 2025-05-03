  • home icon
  • NHL
  • St Louis Blues
  • Blues HC Jim Montgomery credits speed and physical play in dominant Game 6 win over Jets 

Blues HC Jim Montgomery credits speed and physical play in dominant Game 6 win over Jets 

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 03, 2025 11:00 GMT
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at St. Louis Blues - Source: Imagn
St. Louis Blues head coach talked to reporter after Game 6 win (Source: Imagn)

Jim Montgomery's St. Louis Blues are showing no signs of backing down against the Presidents' Trophy Winner Winnipeg Jets. Their 5-2 win against the Jets in Game 6 on Friday helped them avoid getting eliminated from the first round.

Ad

Speaking to reporters postgame, head coach Jim Montgomery talked about their strategy.

"We utilized our speed and our physicality," Montgomery said. "...we were able to be physical down low, we were able to skate with some speed through the neutral zone, and we were really committed to getting to the net front again.
"Those first couple of goals, they’re really good screen goals. That (Radek) Faksa line was dominant tonight," he added.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

St. Louis scored four goals in nearly five minutes and outplayed Connor Hellebuyck, scoring five goals on 23 shots. Following the second-period disaster, he was replaced by Eric Comrie for the third period. The Blues are now 3-0 at home in the series and have won 15 straight home games since Feb. 23.

Heading into Game 7 at Canada Life Centre, the Jets' home arena, Montgomery wants the team to be active around the net. They have used this strategy to beat goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was the best regular-season goalie in the league with 47 wins. Now, he is struggling with a 4.42 GAA and a .815 save percentage.

Ad
"We’re on to the next game," Montgomery said. "Just like when we lose Game 5, we’re on to the next game. We have to...bring that attitude... trying to create chaos at their netfront, trying to create chaos with our speed and our physicality."

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 21 saves and has a GAA of 2.54 in this series. Binnington has played with confidence since winning the 4 Nations Face-off championship for Canada.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

St. Louis Blues outshot Jets in first period

The St. Louis Blues entered the game with a clear mindset and outshot the Winnipeg Jets 8-2 in the first period. The same strategy was clear with Philip Broberg's goal in the first period. However, Cole Perfetti tied it with a power-play goal in the second period.

But the Blues' offensive onslaught came soon after. Nathan Walker made it 2-1, Brayden Schenn added the third, Cam Fowler scored the fourth and Alexey Toropchenko made it 5-1.

Entering the third period, St. Louis had a 5-1 lead. Nino Niederreiter scored in the third on a power-play rebound for the final 5-2 score.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications