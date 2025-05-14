BMW rented by Flyers' Matvei Michkov involved in an accident during his Dubai vacation: Report

Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov was reportedly involved in an automobile collision while on vacation in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to initial reports from Alexey Schevchenko of Sport-Express, the BMW convertible involved in the mishap had been rented under Michkov’s name, though it has been confirmed that the Flyers’ rising star was not the driver.

While it’s fair to assume that Matvei Michkov was a passenger in the vehicle, it’s unclear whether he was in the front or the back.

Additionally, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported that the Flyers have been informed of the situation involving Matvei Michkov and have confirmed that the incident did not involve any injuries.

If that’s indeed the case, it’s good news for the Flyers as the 20-year-old Russian star had a phenomenal rookie campaign this year, scoring 26 goals and notching 63 points in 80 games.

There is no word at the moment if there will be any criminal charges brought forth in the accident. As it stands, it seems that Matvei Michkov’s automobile incident is nothing more than an unfortunate event.

More information will surely follow in the hours to come as the #7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and the Flyers address the situation.

Matvei Michkov, second NHL player involved in automobile accident in less than a year

The hockey world is still reeling from Johnny Gaudreau's tragic passing in an automobile incident - Source: Imagn

Matvei Michkov is the second NHL player involved in an automobile accident in less than a year. Last summer, the NHL world was stunned at the tragic loss of Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau in a car crash.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were struck by a drunk driver as they went for a late afternoon bike ride on the eve of their sister’s wedding in August last year.

The driver involved in the incident was determined to be driving under the influence and subsequently charged with second-degree vehicular homicide. The driver admitted not seeing Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau on the road, impacting both.

The hockey world is still reeling from the loss of the Gaudreau brothers roughly 10 months after their passing. So, it’s quite fortunate that Michkov did not meet the same fate as Johnny Hockey and his brother.

In the meantime, hockey fans can only hope that Michkov returns to the ice next season, safe and sound, even if legal consequences may stem from this unfortunate incident.

