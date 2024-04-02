BODYARMOR becomes NHL and NHLPA's official Sports Drink replacing bankrupt BioSteel: Reports

BodyArmor has become the new official sports drink of the NHL and NHLPA, starting from the beginning of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup playoffs and continuing through the 2028-29 season, replacing BioSteel.

According to insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the introduction of BodyArmor as the official sports drink will involve branding on various elements within the NHL games, such as benches, boards, penalty boxes, and more.

This branding initiative will kickoff during the playoffs this month, bringing a fresh look and feel to the NHL games and enhancing the overall fan experience.

It was revealed last month that BioSteel would no longer serve as the NHL's official hydration drink following the end of the current season. BioSteel is a Canadian company that was established in 2005.

It replaced Gatorade as the league's official sports drink in 2022. The company was successful in securing a sponsorship deal with three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid.

However, a year later, in 2023, the company faced financial difficulties and went bankrupt, leading to McDavid switching to BodyArmor, a Coca-Cola-owned company. Consequently, BodyArmor has now taken over as the NHL's official sports drink.

"I love what the brand represents"- Connor McDavid on signing a deal with BodyArmor

In January, Connor McDavid joined forces with the sports drink as their latest NHL athlete partner. The announcement coincided with the brand's expansion into Canada, marking its first venture into international distribution.

As part of the multi-year agreement, McDavid will be prominently showcased in national campaigns, encompassing digital and social media promotions in both Canada and the United States.

McDavid said (via Forbes):

"I love what the brand represents,” McDavid said this week. “Obviously, I’m really passionate about my sport and passionate about what I put into my body. I feel that BodyArmor was a no-brainer.”